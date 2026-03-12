WRN Daily: report finds women remain underrepresented in Wisconsin elected offices

Women remain underrepresented in Wisconsin elected offices. While accounting for half of Wisconsin’s population, just over one quarter of all elected offices statewide were held by women last year, according to a new report. Wisconsin Women’s Council Chair Denise Gaumer Hutchison said parity in office would be closer to 50 percent, and “by that measure, […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.