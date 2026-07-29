A renewed Rooftop Cinema returns to MMoCA
Consider the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) your experimental film destination this August, especially with the unfortunate shuttering of UW Cinematheque this summer after a burst water supply line in June.
Source: Isthmus.com
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WISCONSIN PM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on July 29, 2026 at 9:55 PM
The Packers open up training camp, and the Brewers need a rally if they’re going to win their series at San Francisco.
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 29, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Hong lead grows in latest MU poll of Dem primary voters (UNDATED) A new Marquette Law School Poll shows increasing support for a candidate in the Democratic primary for governor. State Representative Francesca Hong increased her support to 38% of […]
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Mike’s South Central Conference Volleyball Predictions
by WRJC WebMaster on July 29, 2026 at 4:53 PM
Mike’s South Central Conference Volleyball Predictions Wisconsin Dells Adams-Friendship Wautoma Ripon Mauston Berlin Nekoosa Westfield 1player to watch from each local team Wisconsin Dells – Sr. Piper Waterman Mauston – Jr. […]
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WRN Daily: Cleanup and recovery underway in Fox Valley
by bhague@wrn.com on July 29, 2026 at 12:05 PM
WRN’s Bob Hague on cleanup and recovery efforts following Monday’s EF 3 tornado.
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WISCONSIN AM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on July 29, 2026 at 12:05 PM
The Brewers get some sleep and then go out and get a win. Plus, Packers training camp opens, and the Badgers meet the Fourth Estate at Big Ten Media Day.
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on July 29, 2026 at 12:05 PM
NWS upgrades tornado to EF 3 (MENASHA) The strength of the tornado that hit the Fox Valley Monday is upgraded. The National Weather Service says it was an EF 3 tornado that hit Menasha with winds as high as 140 miles per hour. The tornado initially […]
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WISCONSIN PM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on July 28, 2026 at 9:05 PM
The Brewers regroup after last night’s shutout, Tucker Kraft learned some lessons after his injury last season, and a former Badgers star has a new home.
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 28, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Vigil for man killed by police keeps intersection shut down (MADISON) Demonstrators continue to hold vigil for a 38-year-old Madison man shot and killed by police. Wednesday marks one week since the shooting occured at the intersection on […]
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Mike’s Scenic Bluffs Conference Volleyball Predictions
by WRJC WebMaster on July 28, 2026 at 3:17 PM
Mike’s Scenic Bluffs Conference Volleyball Predictions Hillsboro Wonewoc-Center Brookwood Royall Cashton Bangor Necedah New Lisbon 1player to watch from each team Bangor – Sr. September Harris Brookwood- Sr. Kinsley […]
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