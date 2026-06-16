WRN Daily: Report finds fewer housing units needed

How many new homes will Wisconsin need by decade’s end? A recently released report from Forward Analytics, the research arm of the Wisconsin Counties Association, suggests that number is around around 84,000 housing units. Just three years ago, Forward Analytics projected a need for 140,000 units by the end of the decade to meet housing […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.