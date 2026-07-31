WRN Daily: New Medicaid Work Requirements Could Affect 200,000 Wisconsin BadgerCare Members
Approximately 200,000 Wisconsin residents enrolled in BadgerCare Plus could be affected by new federal Medicaid work requirements set to take effect in 2027, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. DHS Secretary Kirsten Johnson said the changes could place tens of thousands of people at risk of losing healthcare coverage if they do not […] Source: WRN.com
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WRN Deep Dive: Enjoy some Gilbert and Sullivan with a twist: It’s The McAdo at the...
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 31, 2026 at 12:10 PM
Reporter Raymond Neupert talks about The McAdo, a Scottish retelling of the Gilbert and Sullivan classic The Mikado, with Stage Director Sam White. Tickets on sale now at http://www.bartelltheatre.org.
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WRN Daily: New Medicaid Work Requirements Could Affect 200,000 Wisconsin BadgerCare...
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on July 31, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Approximately 200,000 Wisconsin residents enrolled in BadgerCare Plus could be affected by new federal Medicaid work requirements set to take effect in 2027, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. DHS Secretary Kirsten Johnson […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on July 31, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Barnes out of governor’s race (MILWAUKEE) Former Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes is out of the race for Wisconsin governor, dropping the news on social media Thursday. While not specifically referring to state Representative Francesca Hong, […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on July 31, 2026 at 11:04 AM
The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame inducted its newest class, including former standouts Earl Dotson and Tramon Williams. They became the 172nd and 173rd members of the Hall during a ceremony in Green Bay last night — Former […]
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BREAKING: Mandela Barnes out of race for Wisconsin governor
by bhague@wrn.com on July 30, 2026 at 7:28 PM
Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes drops out of governor’s race less than two weeks before the August 11th Democratic primary. Thank you, Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/FKDjCaPdJZ — Mandela Barnes (@TheOtherMandela) July 30, […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 30, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Judge rejects lawsuit requesting primary ballot spoiling (MADISON) Wisconsin voters who’ve already returned absentee ballots may not get a new one. A Dane County judge’s Wednesday ruling is a setback for voters in the Democratic primary […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on July 30, 2026 at 5:14 PM
Former Packers RB Ahman Green revealed that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease — The Packers are wrapping up a second day of Training Camp this afternoon — The Brewers have the day off following […]
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Mile Bluff Opens New Simulation Learning Lab to Advance Staff Training
by WRJC WebMaster on July 30, 2026 at 3:53 PM
Mile Bluff Medical Center is proud to announce the opening of its new Simulation Learning Lab, a dedicated training space designed to support the ongoing development of healthcare professionals across the organization. Located in the former […]
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2026 HS Football Preview: Berlin Indians
by WRJC WebMaster on July 30, 2026 at 3:52 PM
2026 HS Football Preview: Berlin Indians Berlin Indians 2025 Record: 8-2 (7-0 South Central Conference) Head Coach: Joe Stellmacher Mike’s 2026 Projected Record 5-4 (5-2 South Central Conference) Players to […]
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