WRN Daily: New Medicaid Work Requirements Could Affect 200,000 Wisconsin BadgerCare Members

Approximately 200,000 Wisconsin residents enrolled in BadgerCare Plus could be affected by new federal Medicaid work requirements set to take effect in 2027, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. DHS Secretary Kirsten Johnson said the changes could place tens of thousands of people at risk of losing healthcare coverage if they do not […] Source: WRN.com







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