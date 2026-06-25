WRN Daily: Milwaukee Aldermen propose public power utility to replace We Energies
Milwaukee elected officials held a committee hearing on Wednesday to discuss the concept of a public power utility to replace We Energies. The working people of this city are suffering right now,” said socialist Alderman Alex Brower. “And I am so glad that this council and this body are taking heed of that and exploring […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on June 25, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Man arrested for fatal OWI crash in Fond Du Lac County (OAKFIELD) A Fond Du Lac County man is charged in a fatal drunk driving crash. 21-year-old Dakota Krueger is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and two counts of OWI causing […]
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WRN Daily: Milwaukee Aldermen propose public power utility to replace We Energies
by bhague@wrn.com on June 25, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Milwaukee elected officials held a committee hearing on Wednesday to discuss the concept of a public power utility to replace We Energies. The working people of this city are suffering right now,” said socialist Alderman Alex Brower. […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on June 25, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Trump delays signing housing bill that Johnson opposed (WASHINGTON DC) Legislation to increase the nation’s sing supply passes without support from a Wisconsin Republican. President Trump abruptly announced on Wednesday that he will not sign […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on June 25, 2026 at 11:09 AM
The Brewers pulled out a 3-game sweep of the Reds, winning 6-5 in Cincinnati on Wednesday – The NBA Draft is in the books after the second round was completed Wednesday night. Big Ten Football Media Days are set for late July in Chicago
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on June 24, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Milwaukee to consider creating its own utility (MILWAUKEE) The city of Milwaukee may be moving to replace We Energies with its own local utility. The city’s utilities review board is meeting today (Wednesday) to talk about swapping from the […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on June 24, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Baldwin criticizes Trump Iran deal as Senate passes resolution to remove troops (WASHINGTON DC) On the US Senate floor Tuesday, Wisconsin Democrat Tammy Baldwin questioned President Trump’s deal to end his war with Iran. Baldwin said that what […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on June 24, 2026 at 11:04 AM
The first round of the NBA Draft is in the books. The Bucks, following a deal to send Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami, added two lottery picks to their roster – Brandon Sproat tossed six-innings of 1-hit, shutout ball, to lead the Brewers […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on June 23, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Wisconsin Supreme Court affirms Menominee Tribe’s purchase of land (MADISON) The Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down a challenge against the Menominee Tribe adding property to the reservation’s trust. In a 4 to 3 decision Tuesday, the […]
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Juneau County Sheriff Sale 6-23-26
by WRJC WebMaster on June 23, 2026 at 6:07 PM
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