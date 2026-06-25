WRN Daily: Milwaukee Aldermen propose public power utility to replace We Energies

Milwaukee elected officials held a committee hearing on Wednesday to discuss the concept of a public power utility to replace We Energies. The working people of this city are suffering right now,” said socialist Alderman Alex Brower. “And I am so glad that this council and this body are taking heed of that and exploring […] Source: WRN.com







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