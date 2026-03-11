WRN Daily: Keeping hope alive for Tibet’s freedom

A ceremony held in Madison on Tuesday keeps the dream of freedom for Tibet alive in Wisconsin. Members of Wisconsin’s Tibetan-American community joined elected officials including Congressman Mark Pocan and Dane County Executive Melissa Agard outside the city county building in Madison for a ceremony commemorating the 67th Anniversary of the Tibetan Uprising against Chinese […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.