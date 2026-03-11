Judge denies restraining order for conservative media figures who sought press passes
A federal judge ruled Tuesday that Washington state lawmakers were within their rights when they declined to issue press passes to three conservative media figures. It’s a case that echoes a national discussion over who qualifies as a journalist. The…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on March 11, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Federal judges won’t keep Schimel on as interim US Attorney (MILWAUKEE) Former Wisconsin attorney general Brad Schimel will not continue to serve as interim US attorney for the Milwaukee area. A panel of Judges on Tuesday announced they […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 11, 2026 at 11:01 AM
The NFL’s New Year officially opens later today as teams have to get under the new salary cap and can begin signing players to new deals. — The Bucks fell to the Suns last night and will travel to Miami Thursday. The […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 10, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Man who killed girlfriend, left body in pond, sentenced to prison (MADISON) A 26-year-old Madison man is headed to prison in the death of his girlfriend. On Monday, James Barnes-Morris was sentenced to 15 years in prison, and 10 years’ […]
Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 10, 2026 at 6:50 PM
The Green Bay Phoenix women are headed to the NCAA Tournament for a third straight season after winning another Horizon League Tournament title – Wisconsin and Marquette are both gearing up for their respective conference tournaments – […]
WRN Daily: Childhood Vaccination Rates Continue to Fall in Wisconsin
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 10, 2026 at 4:15 PM
Childhood vaccination rates across Wisconsin are continuing to decline, according to new data from the state’s Department of Health Services. Stephanie Schauer, Immunization Program manager with DHS, says a mix of factors is contributing to […]
WIAA Sectional Final Boys Basketball Scores from Saturday night
by WRJC WebMaster on March 10, 2026 at 3:08 PM
D3 Xavier 76 Berlin 52 D5 Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 57 Royall 51 (Colby Schroeder 14points to lead Royall) Cochrane-Fountain City 70 Hillsboro 57
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on March 10, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Ziegler won run for reelection to Wisconsin Supreme Court (MADISON) A conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice will not seek reelection next year. Justice Annette Ziegler made the announcement in a statement issued Monday morning, […]
WRN Daily: Keeping hope alive for Tibet’s freedom
by bhague@wrn.com on March 10, 2026 at 12:05 PM
A ceremony held in Madison on Tuesday keeps the dream of freedom for Tibet alive in Wisconsin. Members of Wisconsin’s Tibetan-American community joined elected officials including Congressman Mark Pocan and Dane County Executive Melissa Agard […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 10, 2026 at 11:02 AM
The official start of the NFL new year is still a day away, but the Packers were still busy making decisions on their future with the start of the league’s tampering period – The Badgers climbed back in the top 25 polls at #23 – […]
