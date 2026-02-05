WRN Daily: Johnson opposes Trump call to take over elections but supports national standards
Wisconsin Republican’s U.S. Senator doesn’t agree with President Donald Trump’s call for Republicans to nationalize elections. Ron Johnson was asked to comment on the president’s remarks during a telephone town hall on Tuesday. “I do not want to see us nationalizing elections. I do believe it’s fitting and proper to set some basic standards for […] Source: WRN.com
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on February 5, 2026 at 12:06 PM
With the NBA Trade Deadline coming this afternoon, there’s still no deal involving the Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo – The Bucks won their 2nd straight, beating New Orleans in OT – Packers GM Brian Gutekunst met with reporters in […]
-
by Bob Hague on February 5, 2026 at 12:05 PM
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean Maloney on February 5, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Lawmakers withholding DPI funding over spending at Dells resort (MADISON) State lawmakers delay a funding request from the Department of Public Instruction. The Joint Committee on Finance on Tuesday tapped the brakes on $1 million in additional […]
-
Juneau County Arrest Summary 2-4-26
by WRJC WebMaster on February 4, 2026 at 8:56 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Ted Ehlen on February 4, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Man arrested after pursuits, stealing Wauwatosa squad car and injuring police officers (BROOKFIELD) A man who led police on several Milwaukee-area vehicle pursuits is in custody. Wauwatosa police say the 26-year-old man driving a white minivan was […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/3
by WRJC WebMaster on February 4, 2026 at 6:17 PM
Girls Basketball Bangor 53 Royall 44 Mauston 72 La Crosse Logan 28 Brookwood 53 New Lisbon 36 Cashton 47 Necedah 19 Hillsboro 63 Wonewoc-Center 52 Westfield 64 Adams-Friendship 56 Berlin 46 Omro 43 Highland 62 Highland 44 West Salem 62 Tomah 40 […]
-
Mauston Girls Roll Over Logan on Parents Night
by WRJC WebMaster on February 4, 2026 at 6:16 PM
The Lady Golden Eagles honored and thanked their parents in a pre-game ceremony on parents night Tuesday night as they hosted the Logan Rangers and also headed back to the winning side of town as they went home with a 72-28 victory. The Lady Golden […]
-
Bangor Holds Off Royall to Get Closer to 12th Straight Girls SBC Title
by WRJC WebMaster on February 4, 2026 at 6:15 PM
The Royall Panther girls basketball could not overcome turnovers and missed free throws in a 53-44 loss to Bangor Tuesday night. Bangor never trailed in the victory and led by as many as 10points multiple times only to see Royall come back […]
-
Juneau County HD to Host Community Conversation Sessions Next Week
by WRJC WebMaster on February 4, 2026 at 5:29 PM
This next week, Juneau County Health Department will be hosting 1-hour community conversations to learn more about access to healthy food needs found in the Community Health Assessment survey. Your voice can help spark meaningful change. We hope […]
