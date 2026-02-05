WRN Daily: Johnson opposes Trump call to take over elections but supports national standards

Wisconsin Republican’s U.S. Senator doesn’t agree with President Donald Trump’s call for Republicans to nationalize elections. Ron Johnson was asked to comment on the president’s remarks during a telephone town hall on Tuesday. “I do not want to see us nationalizing elections. I do believe it’s fitting and proper to set some basic standards for […] Source: WRN.com







