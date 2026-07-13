WRN Daily: Johnson and Baldwin respond to death of Lindsey Graham
Wisconsin’s US Senators reacted to the death of Lindsey Graham. His office said in a statement posted on social media that the Republican US Senator from South Carolina died Saturday evening after a “brief and sudden illness,” at age 71. Statement from the Office of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina). pic.twitter.com/CQ5yVvqTH1 — Lindsey Graham […] Source: WRN.com
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Feldman, Wallene Jean
by WRJC WebMaster on July 13, 2026 at 5:19 PM
Wallene Jean FeldmanWallene Jean Feldman, affectionately known to family and friends as Wally, of New Lisbon,Wisconsin, passed away on July 11, 2026, at the age of 83, at Hospice Serenity House inTomah, Wisconsin, after a courageous battle with […]
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Juneau County Arrest Reports 7-13
by WRJC WebMaster on July 13, 2026 at 5:11 PM
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WRN Daily: Johnson and Baldwin respond to death of Lindsey Graham
by bhague@wrn.com on July 13, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin’s US Senators reacted to the death of Lindsey Graham. His office said in a statement posted on social media that the Republican US Senator from South Carolina died Saturday evening after a “brief and sudden illness,” at […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on July 13, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Johnson and Baldwin react to Graham death (WASHINGTON DC) Wisconsin’s US Senators react to the death of Lindsey Graham. His office said in a statement posted on social media that the Republican US Senator from South Carolina died Saturday […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on July 13, 2026 at 10:52 AM
The Brewers head into the all-star break with a 3-game losing streak, falling to the Pirates 14-5 on Sunday – Baseball’s 2-day Amateur Draft wrapped up on Sunday and the Brewers used their final pick on Carsten Sabathia, the son of […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 10, 2026 at 7:05 PM
WEC commissioner Jacobs on Green Bay duplicate ballots (MADISON) Green Bays City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys is on administrative leave as the Wisconsin Elections Commission investigates her office. It stems from two instances this year of duplicate […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 10, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Kaukauna drops contract with Flock Safety (KAUAUNA) Yet another Wisconsin city is dropping its Flock Safety contract. Kaukauna has been considering the move since May. Mayor Tony Peterson told the Appleton Post-Crescent that the repeated instances […]
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WRN Daily: Crowley endorses Rodriguez
by bhague@wrn.com on July 10, 2026 at 12:05 PM
After dropping out of the governor’s race, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley endorses Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez. “So I want to be very clear that there was no establishment process. This is me making a decision in this […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on July 10, 2026 at 10:48 AM
The Brewers knocked off the Cardinals 8-4 in St. Louis, taking 4 of 5 in the series — Baseball’s First-Year Player Draft kicks off in Philadelphia on Saturday, the Brewers hold four selections on day one — Marquette released its […]
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