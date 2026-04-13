WRN Daily: It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week

With Severe Weather Awareness Week underway, Wisconsin Emergency Management is reminding residents to take time now to prepare for potentially dangerous storms. Public Information Officer Katie Rousonelos says one of the most important steps is knowing where to go when severe weather strikes, especially during a tornado warning. “If you are in your home, think […] Source: WRN.com







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