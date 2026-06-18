WRN Daily: Hesselbein talks Democratic candidate for governor at WisPolitics event
State Senate Minority Leader Dianne Hesslebein is not concerned by the crowded field of Democrats running for governor. “I think it really lets the people in the state of Wisconsin decide who they want to be supporting in the November election,” she said during a WisPolitics event in Madison this week. “I think it’s too […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on June 18, 2026 at 7:05 PM
No appeal for Madison man convicted of 2022 murder of parents (MADISON) The Wisconsin Supreme Court is taking a pass on the case of a Dane County man, convicted in the grisly murders of his parents. The justices denied a petition for a review of the […]
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Juneau County Sheriff Sales 6-18-26
by WRJC WebMaster on June 18, 2026 at 2:37 PM
August 11 – Click N Close v Rodriguez Campos
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on June 18, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Trump’s Iran peace deal reportedly signed, Baldwin skeptical (WASHINGTON DC) US Senator Tammy Baldwin is skeptical that any ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran actually exists. Responding to President Donald Trump’s […]
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WRN Daily: Hesselbein talks Democratic candidates for governor at WisPolitics event
by bhague@wrn.com on June 18, 2026 at 12:05 PM
State Senate Minority Leader Dianne Hesslebein is not concerned by the crowded field of Democrats running for governor. “I think it really lets the people in the state of Wisconsin decide who they want to be supporting in the November […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on June 18, 2026 at 11:07 AM
The Brewers made it two straight over Cleveland, rolling to a 9-4 win over the Guardians. Rookie Cooper Pratt had a 2-hit night while Christian Yelich and Jackson Chourio both homered in the win. – The men’s U.S. Open […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on June 17, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Green Bay Packers refute comments made by Rep Fitzgerald over broadcasting rights (GREEN BAY) The Packers refute a Wisconsin Congressman’s challenge to the NFL ‘s broadcast agreement. 5th District Republican Scott Fitzgerald wants […]
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Ellis, Scott L. Age 69 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on June 17, 2026 at 2:25 PM
Scott L. Ellis, age 69, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2026. No services are planned at this time. Scott was born on July 10, 1956, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to James and Valeta (Conger) Ellis. He was raised […]
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Dietl, Janel Lynn Age 51 of Reedsburg
by WRJC WebMaster on June 17, 2026 at 2:24 PM
Janel Lynn (Orlowski) Dietl, age 51, of Reedsburg, gained her angel wings on June 14, 2026, at her home surrounded by her loving family, after a brave and courageous battle with cancer. Janel was born on November 9, 1974, in Mauston, WI, to Richard […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on June 17, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Dugan request for new trial and acquittal rejected (MILWAUKEE) Former Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan’s motion seeking a new trial and acquittal is denied. Federal Judge Lynn Adelman on Tuesday released his decision that Dugan […]
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