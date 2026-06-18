WRN Daily: Hesselbein talks Democratic candidate for governor at WisPolitics event

State Senate Minority Leader Dianne Hesslebein is not concerned by the crowded field of Democrats running for governor. “I think it really lets the people in the state of Wisconsin decide who they want to be supporting in the November election,” she said during a WisPolitics event in Madison this week. “I think it’s too […] Source: WRN.com







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