WRN Daily: “Free grants” for college students are probably scams, says BBB

There’s rarely such a thing as free money, especially when it comes to college students. Wisconsin Better Business Bureau spokesperson Lisa Schiller says scammers have been posing as agencies offering cash to freshmen. “You want to be wary of phone calls from companies guaranteeing that they can help, you know, reduce your loan payments or […] Source: WRN.com







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