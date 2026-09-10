What to do in Madison this weekend: Sept. 10-13, 2026
Weekend picks include an album release concert by Ritt Deitz with Wilder Deitz; Great Wisconsin Quilt Show returns to Alliant Energy Center.
Source: Isthmus.com
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 10, 2026 at 11:08 AM
The Brewers pulled off a sweep of the Cubs, hanging on for a 8-6 win at Am Fam Field last night. Logan Henderson tossed 5-innings of 1-run, 2-hit ball for his 10th win. — The NFL season kicked off last night with defending […]
-
Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on September 10, 2026 at 8:00 AM
Marshawn Lloyd has waited a long time for his opportunity to play in the NFL. The wait comes to an end when the Packers face the Vikings in the season opener on Sunday — Christian Watson has also had his injury issues in the […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 9, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Two Rivers votes to remove fluoride from water (TWO RIVERS) An eastern Wisconsin community is now the 14th in the state to remove fluoride from their city drinking water. The Two Rivers City Council voted 7-2 Tuesday night to remove the chemical […]
-
Wonewoc-Center Volleyball Wins Conference Opener
by WRJC WebMaster on September 9, 2026 at 4:07 PM
The Wonewoc-Center Wolves Volleyball team won their Scenic Bluffs Conference opener downing Cashton 3-1 by scores of 25-23, 19-25, 25-17, and 25-22. Bella LaMoine had a big game with 18assists and a handful of aces. Multiple Wolves had 5 […]
-
Motorcycle Crash Near Ontario
by WRJC WebMaster on September 9, 2026 at 2:26 PM
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports that on Sunday morning, September 6, 2026, at approximately 10:45 AM, the Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center was notified of a motorcycle crash in rural Ontario, WI, in the Town of Whitestown. […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 9, 2026 at 12:05 PM
College freshman need to watch out for common scams, says BBB (UNDATED) New college students don’t just have to worry about adjusting to life in the dorms, they also have to watch out for scammers. Better Business Bureau spokesperson Lisa […]
-
WRN Daily: Deer Archery Season Approaching
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on September 9, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin deer hunters should find plenty of opportunities when the fall hunting season gets underway, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. DNR Deer Specialist Derek Johnson said deer populations remain strong across much of […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 9, 2026 at 11:01 AM
The Brewers walked off the Cubs 4-3 in 10-innings last night, moving 9-games in front of Chicago for the NL Central Division title – The NFL regular season kicks off tonight in Seattle where the Seahawks host the New England Patriots in a […]
-
Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on September 9, 2026 at 8:00 AM
The Packers named their captains for the season this week and the group includes newcomer Zaire Franklin — Will the Packers have veterans Aaron Banks and Zach Bako-Bewelle in the starting lineup at Minnesota on Sunday?
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.