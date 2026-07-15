WRN Daily: First detections of West Nile virus in Wisconsin this summer
The Department of Health Services is tracking the first detections of West Nile Virus this summer, both in non-human sources. Epidemiologist Rebecca Osborn says right now West Nile has been found in mosquitos and birds. “It doesn’t appear to be any worse of a year than sort of an average year this year, but it’s […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on July 15, 2026 at 8:10 PM
The Brewers got a jump today on the Aug. 2nd Major League trade deadline, sending minor league outfielder Jaydyn Fielder to the Houston Astros for pitchers Lance McCullers Jr., Colton Gordon and cash. Jaydyn Fielder is the son of former […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 15, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Nuclear fusion research company picks former Oscar Meyer site for new home (MADISON) A vacant Madison landmark will house a company researching nuclear fusion. Realta Fusion has announced the former Oscar Meyer plant on the city’s north side […]
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WRN Daily: First detections of West Nile virus in Wisconsin this summer
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 15, 2026 at 12:10 PM
The Department of Health Services is tracking the first detections of West Nile Virus this summer, both in non-human sources. Epidemiologist Rebecca Osborn says right now West Nile has been found in mosquitos and birds. “It doesn’t […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on July 15, 2026 at 12:06 PM
Wisconsin ranks third in nation for Black homicide victimization (UNDATED) Wisconsin ranks third in the nation for Black homicide victimization. That’s according to a newly released study from the Violence Policy Center. It found 157 Black […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on July 15, 2026 at 11:04 AM
The American League dominated the National League and captured Tuesday night’s MLB All-Star game, 4-0 in Philadelphia. — The Badger men’s basketball team is still looking to add one more player to it’s roster […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on July 14, 2026 at 7:39 PM
The Major League Baseball game is just hours away in Philadelphia tonight. William Contreras and Jacob Misiorowski represent the Brewers. Madison West’s Drake Baldwin will start at catcher for the National League. He hit .254 […]
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Juneau County Arrest Report 7-14-26
by WRJC WebMaster on July 14, 2026 at 7:35 PM
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Public Health Sauk County Opens Nominations for 2026 Public Health Excellence Awards
by WRJC WebMaster on July 14, 2026 at 5:12 PM
Public Health Sauk County invites nominations for the 2026 Public Health Excellence Awards, a recognition program for the community. These awards honor people and groups who help improve the health and well-being of Sauk County residents and […]
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Free & Reduced School Meals Release
by WRJC WebMaster on July 14, 2026 at 5:09 PM
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