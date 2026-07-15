WRN Daily: First detections of West Nile virus in Wisconsin this summer

The Department of Health Services is tracking the first detections of West Nile Virus this summer, both in non-human sources. Epidemiologist Rebecca Osborn says right now West Nile has been found in mosquitos and birds. “It doesn’t appear to be any worse of a year than sort of an average year this year, but it’s […] Source: WRN.com







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