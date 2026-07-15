One dish: Lotza Motza burger at Players Sports Bar & Grill

It’s fair to say I’m a hamburger connoisseur, but I do tend to order the most straightforward version on a menu…with maybe some lettuce and onion, and I might add some cheese and bacon, if really living large. I’m not opposed to trying fancier creations but it’s rare I would order one more than once. An exception to that rule can be found at one of Madison’s best spots for adventurous burger creations, the Schenk’s Corners institution Players Sports Bar & Grill. The bar’s Burger of the Week special can be fairly outrageous, usually in a good way. The regular menu item that has stayed in my comfort food rotation is the Lotza Motza burger. The star of any Players burger is the patty itself, about a half-pound of meat from Jenifer Street Market (the secret to several favorite Madison-area burgers). It’s tasty enough on its own that it doesn’t get overwhelmed by the toppings: a healthy dose of Vito’s Garlic Sauce, pepperoni, melted mozzarella cheese, and breaded and deep fried mozzarella sticks. I always end up taking off the sticks and eating them separately because it would be about impossible to take a bite of this behemoth otherwise.

Source: Isthmus.com







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