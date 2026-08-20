WRN Daily: Duffy family road trip series drops on YouTube
Sean Duffy’s “Great American Road Trip” is out. The six-episode America 250 themed reality show features the U.S. Transportation Secretary and former Wisconsin congressman, Fox and Friends co-host Rachel Campos Duffy and their and their nine children across seven states, from Philadelphia and Boston to Arizona and Texas. The trip which was sponsored by transportation […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on August 20, 2026 at 7:05 PM
DNR increasing compensation for meat processers handling donated deer (UNDATED) The Department of Natural Resources is sweetening the deal for meat processors that take donated deer. The D N R announced Wednesday it will increase the payouts it […]
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2026 HS Football Previews – New Lisbon Rockets
by WRJC WebMaster on August 20, 2026 at 3:17 PM
2026 New Lisbon Rockets 2025 Record: 1-8 (1-6 Scenic Bluffs Conference) Head Coach: Jarod Ulrich Mike’s 2026 Projected Record 0-9 (0-7 Scenic Bluffs Conference) Players to Watch: QB Grady […]
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Abbas, Dale Age 89 of Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on August 20, 2026 at 2:09 PM
After a lifetime of tending his family’s land, Dale Abbas, surrendered his stewardship on August 19,2026, passing peacefully at the age of 89. Dale was born in 1936 in the town of Orange to George and Dorothy Abbas, becoming […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on August 20, 2026 at 12:05 PM
MU poll in governors race out next week, WBA debate is October 9th (UNDATED) Post primary polling and a debate in the race for Wisconsin governor. Marquette University Law School will release results of its first statewide survey after […]
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WRN Daily: Duffy family road trip series drops on YouTube
by bhague@wrn.com on August 20, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Sean Duffy’s “Great American Road Trip” is out. The six-episode America 250 themed reality show features the U.S. Transportation Secretary and former Wisconsin congressman, Fox and Friends co-host Rachel Campos Duffy and their and […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on August 20, 2026 at 10:59 AM
After blowing out Seattle on Tuesday night, the Brewers fell to the Mariners 7-5 in game two of the series last night – The Packers are getting ready for preseason game number two, Friday night at Denver – A new champion was crowned […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on August 19, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Green Bay’s new city clerk taking steps to restore election system (GREEN BAY) Green Bay’s new interim city clerk is taking steps to restore trust after a pair of absentee ballot double mailings. Interim clerk Stacy Menke (MAN-key) tells […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on August 19, 2026 at 7:04 PM
The Brewers, coming off a 22-0 win over Seattle last night, take on the Mariners in game two of the series tonight – The Packers returned to the practice field today, a closed to the public practice. They’ll face Denver […]
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2026 HS Football Previews – Brookwood Falcons
by WRJC WebMaster on August 19, 2026 at 5:10 PM
2026 Brookwood Falcons 2025 Record: 6-4 (5-2 Scenic Bluffs Conference) Head Coach: Jeremy Mack Mike’s 2026 Projected Record 4-5 (3-4 Scenic Bluffs Conference) Players to Watch: QB/DB Brennen Mack TE/LB […]
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