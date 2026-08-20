WRN Daily: Duffy family road trip series drops on YouTube

Sean Duffy’s “Great American Road Trip” is out. The six-episode America 250 themed reality show features the U.S. Transportation Secretary and former Wisconsin congressman, Fox and Friends co-host Rachel Campos Duffy and their and their nine children across seven states, from Philadelphia and Boston to Arizona and Texas. The trip which was sponsored by transportation […] Source: WRN.com







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