WRN Daily: Democratic lawmakers introduce bill to increase Wisconsin’s minimum wage to $20 by 2030

Democratic lawmakers in Wisconsin are calling for a major increase to the state’s minimum wage—raising it to $20 an hour by 2030. The proposal was announced Tuesday during a press conference at the State Capitol. Madison State Senator and candidate for governor Kelda Roys sharply criticized Republican leaders for failing to act on wage issues. […] Source: WRN.com







