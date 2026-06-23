WRN Daily: Democrat Missy Hughes drops out of race for governor
A Democrat running for Wisconsin governor is out of the race. Considered by many observers to be a long-shot candidate, former Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary Missy Hughes announced Monday that she’s ending her campaign and endorsing Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez. In a statement, Hughes calls Rodriguez “the best candidate we can put forward to win […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on June 23, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Wisconsin Supreme Court affirms Menominee Tribe’s purchase of land (MADISON) The Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down a challenge against the Menominee Tribe adding property to the reservation’s trust. In a 4 to 3 decision Tuesday, the […]
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Juneau County Sheriff Sale 6-23-26
by WRJC WebMaster on June 23, 2026 at 6:07 PM
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on June 23, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Democrat Missy Hughes suspends campaign for governor (MADISON) A Democrat running for Wisconsin governor is out of the race. Considered by many observers to be a long-shot candidate, former Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary Missy […]
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WRN Daily: Democrat Missy Hughes drops out of race for governor
by bhague@wrn.com on June 23, 2026 at 12:05 PM
A Democrat running for Wisconsin governor is out of the race. Considered by many observers to be a long-shot candidate, former Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary Missy Hughes announced Monday that she’s ending her […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on June 23, 2026 at 10:59 AM
On the Eve of the NBA Draft, the Bucks finally finalized a deal to send Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat for a load of players and draft picks. — What do Bucks fans think if the deal? — The Brewers opened […]
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WISCONSIN PM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on June 22, 2026 at 9:54 PM
The Brewers open up a series in Cincinnati as the NBA goes on ” Giannis Watch”
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on June 22, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Jefferson County deputies call for tips in cold case double murder (SUMNER) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is renewing its call for tips in the search for a suspect in a double homicide. On June 16th of 2020, police say 67 year old […]
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WISCONSIN AM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on June 22, 2026 at 6:33 PM
The Brewers win in Atlanta, and a thrilling finish at Road America!
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Juneau County Jail Roster 6-22-26
by WRJC WebMaster on June 22, 2026 at 2:33 PM
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