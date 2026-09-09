WRN Daily: Deer Archery Season Approaching
Wisconsin deer hunters should find plenty of opportunities when the fall hunting season gets underway, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. DNR Deer Specialist Derek Johnson said deer populations remain strong across much of the state following another relatively mild winter. “Right now our herd numbers are looking very strong throughout much of […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 9, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Two Rivers votes to remove fluoride from water (TWO RIVERS) An eastern Wisconsin community is now the 14th in the state to remove fluoride from their city drinking water. The Two Rivers City Council voted 7-2 Tuesday night to remove the chemical […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 9, 2026 at 12:05 PM
College freshman need to watch out for common scams, says BBB (UNDATED) New college students don’t just have to worry about adjusting to life in the dorms, they also have to watch out for scammers. Better Business Bureau spokesperson Lisa […]
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WRN Daily: Deer Archery Season Approaching
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on September 9, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin deer hunters should find plenty of opportunities when the fall hunting season gets underway, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. DNR Deer Specialist Derek Johnson said deer populations remain strong across much of […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 9, 2026 at 11:01 AM
The Brewers walked off the Cubs 4-3 in 10-innings last night, moving 9-games in front of Chicago for the NL Central Division title – The NFL regular season kicks off tonight in Seattle where the Seahawks host the New England Patriots in a […]
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Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on September 9, 2026 at 8:00 AM
The Packers named their captains for the season this week and the group includes newcomer Zaire Franklin — Will the Packers have veterans Aaron Banks and Zach Bako-Bewelle in the starting lineup at Minnesota on Sunday?
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on September 8, 2026 at 8:59 PM
The Brewers and Cubs play game two of their series at AM Fam Field tonight — The football Badgers are gearing up for their week two matchup against Western Illinois — The Packers are off today, returning to work […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on September 8, 2026 at 7:05 PM
WisDOT announces more funding for EV charging stations (UNDATED) More electric vehicle charging stations in Wisconsin. Wisconsin D O T announced the state reached a milestone of having electric stations at least every 50 miles across state highways […]
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Leis, Margaret A. 83 of Kendall
by WRJC WebMaster on September 8, 2026 at 4:33 PM
Margaret A. Leis of Kendall, passed away on Monday September 7, 2026, at Milestone Living Center in Hillsboro, Wisconsin. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 14, 2026, 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 301 […]
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Stanek, Richard Age 80 of Kendall
by WRJC WebMaster on September 8, 2026 at 2:09 PM
Richard Stanek, 80 of Kendall, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2026, at Elroy Health Services. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2026, 11:00 AM at the Kendall Community Center, 219 W. South Railroad Street, […]
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