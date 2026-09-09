WRN Daily: Deer Archery Season Approaching

Wisconsin deer hunters should find plenty of opportunities when the fall hunting season gets underway, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. DNR Deer Specialist Derek Johnson said deer populations remain strong across much of the state following another relatively mild winter. “Right now our herd numbers are looking very strong throughout much of […] Source: WRN.com







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