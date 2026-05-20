WRN Daily: DATCP says keep an eye on your kids data after school software data breach

A reminder that a data breach can happen to anyone, even your kids. Wisconsin Consumer Protection director Mike Domke says school data software provider Canvas got hacked earlier this month. “I do know that the parent company is looking into the root cause of this and determining if any other potential compromises existed, but to […] Source: WRN.com







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