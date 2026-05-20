WRN Daily: DATCP says keep an eye on your kids data after school software data breach
A reminder that a data breach can happen to anyone, even your kids. Wisconsin Consumer Protection director Mike Domke says school data software provider Canvas got hacked earlier this month. “I do know that the parent company is looking into the root cause of this and determining if any other potential compromises existed, but to […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 20, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Church will host composer’s performance of banned concert piece (WATERTOWN) A concert piece cut by the Watertown School Board will be performed this week. Emmanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church announced that composer Omar Thomas will conduct a […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on May 20, 2026 at 10:58 AM
The Brewers knocked off the Cubs 5-2 to win another series. Jacob Misiorowski tossed 6-innings of shutout ball, striking out 8 for his 4th win of the season – The Knicks came from 22-points down in the second half to grab game one of the […]
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Local Prep Scores from Monday 5/18
by WRJC WebMaster on May 19, 2026 at 7:32 PM
Baseball Hillsboro 7 Royall 6 Stratford 15 Nekoosa 1 Bangor 7 Cashton 2 Tomah 10 La Crosse Aquinas 6 Ithaca 6 Weston 0 Softball Royall 11 Hillsboro 1 Necedah 17 Wonewoc-Center 0 (Lydia Rattunde 2×3 4RBIs, Sofia Delconte HR for Necedah) […]
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Hillsboro Baseball Rallies Past Royall
by WRJC WebMaster on May 19, 2026 at 7:31 PM
The Hillsboro Tigers spoiled the Royall Panthers Joe Vitcenda Field dedication night with a 7-6 victory over Royall Monday night. Hillsboro trailed 4-1 after 4 innings but scored 5 times in the top of the 5th to garner a lead they would not […]
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Tomah Nurse Receives DAISY Award
by WRJC WebMaster on May 19, 2026 at 7:28 PM
A Tomah Health registered nurse has received the highly coveted DAISY award. Ally Amberg received this year’s award during a special program at Tomah Health. Hospital Associate Chief Nursing Officer Carrie Lord said Amberg reflects the […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 19, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Husband of missing Beaver Dam woman charged with homicide, hiding a corpse (JUNEAU) The husband of a 42-year-old Beaver Dam woman missing for a year has been charged with first-degree murder and hiding a corpse. 43-year-old Aaron Nelson was in Dodge […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on May 19, 2026 at 2:45 PM
The Brewers grabbed game 1 of their series with a 9-3 win over the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday night – The NBA’s Western Conference finals opened Monday night and it was the San Antonio Spurs knocking off Oklahoma City in double […]
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Richart, Donna Jean Age 72 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on May 19, 2026 at 2:06 PM
Donna Jean Ritchart, known lovingly to family and friends as Donna, passed away on May 18, 2026, in Mauston, Wisconsin, at the age of 72. She was born on July 22, 1953, in Mauston, Wisconsin, and spent her life rooted in the community she called […]
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WRN Daily: DATCP says keep an eye on your kids data after school software data breach
by rneupert@learfield.com on May 19, 2026 at 12:10 PM
A reminder that a data breach can happen to anyone, even your kids. Wisconsin Consumer Protection director Mike Domke says school data software provider Canvas got hacked earlier this month. “I do know that the parent company is looking […]
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