WRN Daily: Crooks targeting people who have already been scammed, says DATCP
If you’ve been a victim of a phone or internet scam, you might be targeted again. Wisconsin Consumer Protection administrator Michelle Reinen says scammers have a habit of sharing lists of victims, so they can try and pretend to help you recover from the first scam. Reinen says if you need assistance, contact DATCP or […] Source: WRN.com
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St. Joseph’s Memorial Foundation announces 2026 scholarship winners and celebrates the...
by WRJC WebMaster on June 12, 2026 at 8:00 PM
St. Joseph’s Memorial Foundation and Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro are proud to announce this year’s scholarship recipients, recognizing outstanding local students pursuing careers in healthcare. This year’s […]
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WRN Daily: Crooks targeting people who have already been scammed, says DATCP
by rneupert@learfield.com on June 12, 2026 at 12:10 PM
If you’ve been a victim of a phone or internet scam, you might be targeted again. Wisconsin Consumer Protection administrator Michelle Reinen says scammers have a habit of sharing lists of victims, so they can try and pretend to help you […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on June 12, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Crooks targeting people who have already been scammed, says DATCP (UNDATED) If you’ve been a victim of a phone or internet scam, you might be targeted again. Wisconsin Consumer Protection administrator Michelle Reinen says scammers have a […]
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WRN AM Sports 6/12
by tfisher@missourinet.com on June 12, 2026 at 10:50 AM
After an off-day, the Brewers return home to start a series with the Phillies, Miz gets the start….the Packers wrap up mini-camp.
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on June 12, 2026 at 6:05 AM
Inmate serving sentence for 2004 “Deer Stand Murders” dies (GREEN BAY) The man convicted of the 2004 shooting deaths of six hunters and wounding of two others in Northwest Wisconsin has died. Wisconsin court records said 57-year-old Chai […]
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Hagen, Karl M. Age 87 of Detroit Lakes Minnesota & Formerly of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on June 11, 2026 at 7:13 PM
Karl M. Hagen age 87 of Detroit Lakes, MN, formerly of Elroy, WI died June 7, 2026. Funeral Services for Karl Hagen will be held on Saturday June 13, 2026; 11:00 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes, MN. Visitation will be one hour […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 11, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Severe weather Wednesday causes major damage, power outages (UNDATED) Severe weather causes major damage and power loss around Wisconsin. The strongest storms affected Dodge County Wednesday afternoon, where straight line winds tore roofs off […]
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WRN Daily: DPW Convention will allow candidates for governor to make their cases
by bhague@wrn.com on June 11, 2026 at 12:05 PM
The Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s convention is this weekend. UW – La Crosse Political Science Professor Anthony Chergosky says the DPW gathering in Madison promises to be a lot different than the state Republican convention that […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on June 11, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Democratic State Convention this weekend (MADISON) The Democratic Party of Wisconsin holds its state convention this weekend in Madison, with a crowded race for governor taking center stage. UW–La Crosse Political Science Professor Anthony […]
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