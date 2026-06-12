WRN Daily: Crooks targeting people who have already been scammed, says DATCP

If you’ve been a victim of a phone or internet scam, you might be targeted again. Wisconsin Consumer Protection administrator Michelle Reinen says scammers have a habit of sharing lists of victims, so they can try and pretend to help you recover from the first scam. Reinen says if you need assistance, contact DATCP or […] Source: WRN.com







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