WRN Daily: Cleanup and recovery underway in Fox Valley
WRN’s Bob Hague on cleanup and recovery efforts following Monday’s EF 3 tornado.
Source: WRN.com
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WRN Daily: Cleanup and recovery underway in Fox Valley
by bhague@wrn.com on July 29, 2026 at 12:05 PM
WRN’s Bob Hague on cleanup and recovery efforts following Monday’s EF 3 tornado.
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WISCONSIN AM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on July 29, 2026 at 12:05 PM
The Brewers get some sleep and then go out and get a win. Plus, Packers training camp opens, and the Badgers meet the Fourth Estate at Big Ten Media Day.
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on July 29, 2026 at 12:05 PM
NWS upgrades tornado to EF 3 (MENASHA) The strength of the tornado that hit the Fox Valley Monday is upgraded. The National Weather Service says it was an EF 3 tornado that hit Menasha with winds as high as 140 miles per hour. The tornado initially […]
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WISCONSIN PM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on July 28, 2026 at 9:05 PM
The Brewers regroup after last night’s shutout, Tucker Kraft learned some lessons after his injury last season, and a former Badgers star has a new home.
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 28, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Vigil for man killed by police keeps intersection shut down (MADISON) Demonstrators continue to hold vigil for a 38-year-old Madison man shot and killed by police. Wednesday marks one week since the shooting occured at the intersection on […]
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Mike’s Scenic Bluffs Conference Volleyball Predictions
by WRJC WebMaster on July 28, 2026 at 3:17 PM
Mike’s Scenic Bluffs Conference Volleyball Predictions Hillsboro Wonewoc-Center Brookwood Royall Cashton Bangor Necedah New Lisbon 1player to watch from each team Bangor – Sr. September Harris Brookwood- Sr. Kinsley […]
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Winchester, Danielle M. Age 49 of Grand Marsh
by WRJC WebMaster on July 28, 2026 at 3:07 PM
Danielle M. Winchester, age 49, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2026. A Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2026 at the Friendship Village Park. Danielle was born on June 20, 1976, in Mauston, […]
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Retzlaff, David John Age 62 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on July 28, 2026 at 3:06 PM
David J. Retzlaff David John Retzlaff, age 62 years, of rural Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2026 at Emplify Health in La Crosse, Wisconsin surrounded by his family. He was born on April 11, 1964, the son of William Jr. and […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on July 28, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Severe storms cause widespread damage in Fox Valley (APPLETON) NOTE: THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY Severe weather moved through the Fox Valley over the noon hour Monday, leaving behind significant damage. A severe thunderstorm, which was then upgraded […]
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