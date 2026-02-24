WRN Daily: bills benefitting Wisconsin agriculture ready for Evers
Legislation that will benefit Wisconsin agriculture is ready for the governor’s consideration. The Assembly last week passed three bills that have already cleared the state Senate and now head to Governor Tony Evers. Senate Bill 474 allows soy-based firefighting foam to qualify for DNR fire suppression grants. That expands market opportunities for growers and provides […] Source: WRN.com
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on February 24, 2026 at 12:47 PM
UW-River Falls is looking for a new football coach after Matt Walker left to take the head job at Drake – The Packers are reminding their season ticket holders about their expectations for buying and using their tickets and not selling them […]
by bhague@wrn.com on February 24, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on February 24, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on February 23, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Unrest after killing of Mexican cartel leader leads to challenges for vacationing Wisconsinites (UNDATED) Wisconsinites are caught in the middle of unrest in Mexico. A Mexican Army operation on Sunday killed the cartel leader known as “El […]
New Lisbon High School To Host Sextortion Presentation Tuesday Evening
by WRJC WebMaster on February 23, 2026 at 5:29 PM
Internet Safety Presentation for Parents & Guardians Tuesday, February 24th 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM New Lisbon High School Join Detective Goyette from the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and Sergeant Arenz of the Mauston Police Department […]
Brooks, Barbara A. Age 86 of Reedsburg
by WRJC WebMaster on February 23, 2026 at 4:39 PM
Barbara A. Brooks, age 86 of Reedsburg, passed away peacefully at Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center on Saturday, February 21, 2026. She was born on November 7, 1939 in Wausau, the daughter of Hilbert and Mary Ann Wolfgram. On September […]
Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on February 23, 2026 at 3:29 PM
Boys Basketball Reedsburg 60 Sauk Prairie 59 Tomah 76 Sparta 56 De Soto 86 Weston 54 Ripon 73 Nekoosa 62 Berlin 76 Wautoma 51 Westfield 57 Wisconsin Dells 52 Westfield 64 Prairie Du Chien 56 Girls Basketball Sparta 75 Tomah 49 Brookwood 70 […]
Loehr, James (Jim) N. Age 98 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on February 23, 2026 at 3:07 PM
James N. Loehr (Jim), age 98, of Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, passed away February 19, 2026, at Crest View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in New Lisbon, Wisconsin. He was born April 27, 1927, in Delavan, Illinois, to Hilmar and Gertrude Loehr. He […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on February 23, 2026 at 12:09 PM
The U.S. capped off the Winter Olympic games with a 2-1 overtime victory over Canada, winning gold in men’s hockey. — The Badger men’s basketball team knocked off rival Iowa 84-71 on Sunday – The top-ranked Badger […]
