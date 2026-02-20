WRN Daily: Assembly Speaker Robin Vos won’t seek reelection

After 22 years in office, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos calls it a career. The Republican leader making the announcement on the Assembly floor Thursday: “As I announce that I will not be running for re-election in November, I am struck by how much this work has shaped me, how honored I am to have played […] Source: WRN.com







