WRN Daily: AI data centers key issue in governors’ race

AI data centers have become increasingly unpopular with many Wisconsin residents and will play a role in the November election to succeed Democratic Governor Tony Evers. UW La Crosse political scientist Anthony Chergosky notes that the latest Marquette Law School poll indicates some space between the candidates for governor and voters when it comes to […] Source: WRN.com







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