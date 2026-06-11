Would North Carolina bill allow the ‘murder’ of birth control users? Vague bill likely to stall
Viral video claims NC bill would allow people to “murder women for using birth control.” That’s not conclusive.
Source: Politifacts.com
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Hagen, Karl M. Age 87 of Detroit Lakes Minnesota & Formerly of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on June 11, 2026 at 7:13 PM
Karl M. Hagen age 87 of Detroit Lakes, MN, formerly of Elroy, WI died June 7, 2026. Funeral Services for Karl Hagen will be held on Saturday June 13, 2026; 11:00 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes, MN. Visitation will be one hour […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 11, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Severe weather Wednesday causes major damage, power outages (UNDATED) Severe weather causes major damage and power loss around Wisconsin. The strongest storms affected Dodge County Wednesday afternoon, where straight line winds tore roofs off […]
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WRN Daily: DPW Convention will allow candidates for governor to make their cases
by bhague@wrn.com on June 11, 2026 at 12:05 PM
The Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s convention is this weekend. UW – La Crosse Political Science Professor Anthony Chergosky says the DPW gathering in Madison promises to be a lot different than the state Republican convention that […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on June 11, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Democratic State Convention this weekend (MADISON) The Democratic Party of Wisconsin holds its state convention this weekend in Madison, with a crowded race for governor taking center stage. UW–La Crosse Political Science Professor Anthony […]
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WRN Deep Dive: A Democratic Party State Convention and Governor Race Preview
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on June 11, 2026 at 12:05 PM
WRN’s Sean Maloney chats with UW – La Crosse Political Science Professor Anthony Chergosky about the upcoming Democratic Party State Convention, as well as the Democratic race for governor.
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WRN Sports 6/11
by tfisher@missourinet.com on June 11, 2026 at 11:10 AM
The Brewers drop the series finale in Las Vegas to the Athletics 4-3….the Green Bay Packers go through day 2 of mini-camp.
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Kotlowski, Louis John “Louie”
by WRJC WebMaster on June 10, 2026 at 2:54 PM
Louis John Kotlowski, Jr., “Louie”, passed away May 31st, 2026. A Celebration of Life for Louie will be held at the Mound View Golf Course in Friendship, WI on Saturday July 11th from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM. Military Honors […]
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Wehinger, Judith Arlene Age 83 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on June 10, 2026 at 2:46 PM
Judith Arlene Wehinger, 83, of Friendship, WI, formerly of South Wayne, WI passed away on June 2, 2026. She was born August 17, 1942, to Arleigh and Hazel Johnson. Raised in Woodford, WI and graduated from South Wayne High School (now […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on June 10, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Bangstad denied access as WEC certifies ballot for fall elections (MADISON) The ballot has been finalized for Wisconsin elections this fall, and a Democrat running for governor won’t be on it. Nomination papers from seven Democratic and one […]
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