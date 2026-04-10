Workers at major Colorado meatpacking plan win wage increases in deal with JBS USA

Workers at the Swift Beef Co. plant in Greeley, Colorado, have reached a deal with plant owner JBS USA. Both parties announced the agreement on Sunday, ending weeks of uncertainty at one of the largest meatpacking plants in the country.…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.