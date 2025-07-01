Wisconsin's Democratic governor reaches budget deal with Republicans to cut taxes, fund university

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republicans who control the state Legislature have reached a deal on a new two-year budget. The deal announced Tuesday cuts income taxes by $1.3 billion, increases funding for the Universities of Wisconsin despite a…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.