Wisconsin's Democratic governor reaches budget deal with Republicans to cut taxes, fund university
Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republicans who control the state Legislature have reached a deal on a new two-year budget. The deal announced Tuesday cuts income taxes by $1.3 billion, increases funding for the Universities of Wisconsin despite a…
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on July 1, 2025 at 8:58 AM
Brook Lopez leaves Bucks for Clippers, Brewers in New York to face Mets
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on July 1, 2025 at 8:06 AM
Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of slain Milwaukee police officer (UNDATED) Flags will fly at half-staff across Wisconsin for a slain police officer. Governor Tony Evers issued the order Monday in honor of Milwaukee Police Department Officer […]
by bhague@wrn.com on June 30, 2025 at 8:45 PM
Arcia homer lifts Rockies past Brewers, Portis signs three year extension with Bucks
Vernon County Sheriffs Office Weekly Activity 6-22 thru 6-29
by WRJC WebMaster on June 30, 2025 at 5:47 PM
6/22 A Vernon County sheriff’s deputy and officers with the Kickapoo Valley Reserve responded to a business on State Highway 131 in the Village of Ontario for report of a male party swinging a canoe paddle at other […]
Adams County Pig Owner Gets his Bacon Back
by WRJC WebMaster on June 30, 2025 at 2:55 PM
A Vietnamese pot-bellied big named Bacon has been returned to its owner in Adams County. Bacon was sizzling across the streets of 11th Ave. and Evergreen Drive. Bacon was not a threat despite having tusks. The owner is glad to have […]
Mauston Police Dept. Travels to Green Bay for Lights of Christmas Ride
by WRJC WebMaster on June 30, 2025 at 2:54 PM
On Sunday, four members of the Mauston Police Department along with other law enforcement agencies traveled to Green Bay to participate in the Police Lights of Christmas Ride with the Lights fundraising event. Police Lights of Christmas distributes […]
Up Tick in Vehicular Thefts in Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on June 30, 2025 at 2:39 PM
The Mauston Police Department has seen more thefts from unlocked cars lately. Make sure to lock your vehicle—it only takes a second and helps keep your belongings safe. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact Mauston Police […]
Beware of Road Construction in Mauston Early this Week
by WRJC WebMaster on June 30, 2025 at 2:38 PM
Road construction is taking place on North Union from the intersection at Walgreens to Sherman St. There will be one lane traffic today 6/30 and tomorrow 7/1 with the project ending on Wednesday.
Juneau County Arrest Report 6-30
by WRJC WebMaster on June 30, 2025 at 1:47 PM
