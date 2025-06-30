When he ran for reelection, President Donald Trump promised to end taxation for Social Security. Now, he said the reconciliation bill will do just that. PolitiFact found that’s not accurate.
The One Big Beautiful Bill will deliver the promise of “no tax on Social Security.”
Source: Politifacts.com
by bhague@wrn.com on June 30, 2025 at 8:45 PM
Arcia homer lifts Rockies past Brewers, Portis signs three year extension with Bucks
Vernon County Sheriffs Office Weekly Activity 6-22 thru 6-29
by WRJC WebMaster on June 30, 2025 at 5:47 PM
6/22 A Vernon County sheriff’s deputy and officers with the Kickapoo Valley Reserve responded to a business on State Highway 131 in the Village of Ontario for report of a male party swinging a canoe paddle at other […]
Adams County Pig Owner Gets his Bacon Back
by WRJC WebMaster on June 30, 2025 at 2:55 PM
A Vietnamese pot-bellied big named Bacon has been returned to its owner in Adams County. Bacon was sizzling across the streets of 11th Ave. and Evergreen Drive. Bacon was not a threat despite having tusks. The owner is glad to have […]
Mauston Police Dept. Travels to Green Bay for Lights of Christmas Ride
by WRJC WebMaster on June 30, 2025 at 2:54 PM
On Sunday, four members of the Mauston Police Department along with other law enforcement agencies traveled to Green Bay to participate in the Police Lights of Christmas Ride with the Lights fundraising event. Police Lights of Christmas distributes […]
Up Tick in Vehicular Thefts in Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on June 30, 2025 at 2:39 PM
The Mauston Police Department has seen more thefts from unlocked cars lately. Make sure to lock your vehicle—it only takes a second and helps keep your belongings safe. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact Mauston Police […]
Beware of Road Construction in Mauston Early this Week
by WRJC WebMaster on June 30, 2025 at 2:38 PM
Road construction is taking place on North Union from the intersection at Walgreens to Sherman St. There will be one lane traffic today 6/30 and tomorrow 7/1 with the project ending on Wednesday.
Juneau County Arrest Report 6-30
by WRJC WebMaster on June 30, 2025 at 1:47 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on June 30, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Police officer shot in Thursday night ambush dies (MILWAUKEE) The 32-year-old Milwaukee police officer critically injured in a shooting last week has died. Officer Kendall Corder was shot several times in his arm and chest, causing severe internal […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 30, 2025 at 10:51 AM
No sweep of the Rockies by the Brewers, Bobby Portis signs extension with Bucks
