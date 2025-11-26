Wisconsin seeks to block Morgan Geyser's conditional release after escape from group home
Wisconsin authorities have asked a state court to revoke the conditional release of Morgan Geyser, the woman who in 2014 almost killed her sixth grade classmate in the name of horror villain Slender Man and escaped from a group home…
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on November 26, 2025 at 1:00 PM
No charges filed against driver who hit, killed woman in Walmart parking lot (SAUKVILLE) No charges will be filed against a driver who struck and killed a woman in an Ozaukee County parking lot last month. Police said a 74-year-old woman hit the gas […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on November 26, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Geyser waives extradition from Illinois (CHICAGO) Morgain Geyser waives extradition from Illinois. The 23-year-old briefly appeared before a judge in Cook County Court in Chicago on Tuesday. The judge told Geyser, in handcuffs and a blue jail […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on November 26, 2025 at 11:57 AM
The Packers beat the Lions way back in week 1 of the season. Now they play for the series sweep when they play Thanksgiving Day at Detroit. — Micah Parsons discusses being in the same company as the late-great Reggie White.
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Scott on November 26, 2025 at 11:54 AM
The Packers are getting ready to kick off Thanksgiving Day with a NFC North clash against defending champion Detroit at Ford Field. – The football Badgers are trying to bring Paul Bunyan’s Axe back to Madison – The […]
Wisconsin PM Sports
by Bill Scott on November 25, 2025 at 6:08 PM
The Packers continue preparing for their Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Lions – The Badgers are getting ready for the Gophers in their Big Ten finale in the Twin Cities on Saturday – UW-Milwaukee returns to the court in men’s […]
Bell, Alan J. Age 81 of Kendall
by WRJC WebMaster on November 25, 2025 at 4:53 PM
Alan J. Bell, 81 of Kendall, passed away on Sunday, November 23, 2025, at his home. A Memorial Service will be held on December 4, 2025, 11:00 AM at Evangelical Free Church, 104 E. Hall Street, Kendall. Thomas Rowan will officiate. […]
Roen, Leonard Edwin Age 75 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on November 25, 2025 at 4:52 PM
Leonard Edwin Roen 75 of Arkdale, WI passed away on 11/11/2025 at his home. Len was born on 7/1/1950 in Superior, WI, the son of Otto and Ruth Roen. He graduated from Northwestern High School in Maple, WI. After graduation he joined the Air Force […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on November 25, 2025 at 12:05 PM
DA says Geyser will likely be extradited to Waukesha County. (WAUKESHA) Slenderman assailant Morgan Geyser will likely be extradited to Waukesha County. District Attorney Leslie Basey briefed the media on Monday, and said Waukesha County is […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on November 25, 2025 at 12:00 PM
Isaiah McDuffie shines in his start, filling in for the injured Quay Walker – Little known Kamal Hadden impresses in replacing the injured Keisean Nixon and he looks forward to his return home to Michigan this week.
