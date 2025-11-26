Trump’s tax and spending law set loan limits on graduate programs based on whether they are “professional.” The Education Department didn’t categorize nursing graduate programs as “professional,” so those students may face borrowing limits.
The Trump administration removed nursing from the list of professional degree programs, affecting aspiring nurses’ student loan access.
Source: Politifacts.com
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 11/25
by WRJC WebMaster on November 26, 2025 at 7:32 PM
Boys Basketball Mauston 58 Richland Center 38 Nekoosa 51 Wild Rose […]
Franek Becomes All-Time Mauston Girls Rebounder in Win over Berlin
by WRJC WebMaster on November 26, 2025 at 7:31 PM
The Mauston Girls Varsity played the Berlin Indians for the first time in South Central Conference action Tuesday night and came away with a 62-33 win to raise their conference record to 2-0. Catie Lavold led all scorers with 17 points, 5 […]
Mauston Boys Fly By Hornets in Season Opener
by WRJC WebMaster on November 26, 2025 at 7:30 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles Boys basketball team got off to a great start defeating Richland Center 58-38 on the road Tuesday night. Jase Navis had a big game leading Mauston with 21 points. Navis had plenty of help Tuesday night as Andrew […]
Bellini, Vivien Joan Age 84 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on November 26, 2025 at 6:57 PM
Vivien Joan Bellini (nee Edwards), affectionately known as Viv to her friends and loved ones, was called to her eternal home on November 22, 2025, at the age of 84. Born on April 21, 1941, in the vibrant city of Chicago, Illinois, Vivien was a […]
Roesler, Nancy M. Age 87 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on November 26, 2025 at 6:38 PM
Nancy M. Roesler, age 87 of New Lisbon, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2025, at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Irving and Nora (Grigon) Felzer and was born on June 4, 1938, in Milwaukee, […]
Stone, Kenneth L. Age 80 of Westfield
by WRJC WebMaster on November 26, 2025 at 6:37 PM
Kenneth L. Stone, age 80, of Westfield, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, November 15, 2025 at Lily Meadows in Westfield, Wisconsin. Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 6, 2025 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in […]
Wisconsin PM Sports
by Bill Scott on November 26, 2025 at 6:30 PM
The Packers are headed for Detroit where they’ll face the Lions tomorrow on Thanksgiving Day – The Bucks looking to end a 5-game losing streak tonight, facing the Heat in Miami – The Wisconsin women’s volleyball team opens […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on November 26, 2025 at 1:00 PM
No charges filed against driver who hit, killed woman in Walmart parking lot (SAUKVILLE) No charges will be filed against a driver who struck and killed a woman in an Ozaukee County parking lot last month. Police said a 74-year-old woman hit the gas […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on November 26, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Geyser waives extradition from Illinois (CHICAGO) Morgain Geyser waives extradition from Illinois. The 23-year-old briefly appeared before a judge in Cook County Court in Chicago on Tuesday. The judge told Geyser, in handcuffs and a blue jail […]
