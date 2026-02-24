Wisconsin schools, teachers file lawsuit against GOP-led Legislature seeking more funding
A coalition of Wisconsin school districts, teachers’ unions, advocacy groups, parents, students and others has filed a lawsuit against the state Legislature alleging that it’s failing to fund public schools adequately. The lawsuit announced on Tuesday asks the court to…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on February 24, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Hotel fire causes $1 million damage (SUPERIOR) Fire damages a hotel in Superior late Monday night. Crews responding to the Superior and Sage Hotel found a large exterior fire that spread to the roof. Most of the hotel’s occupants were […]
-
Local Boys Basketball Scores from Monday 2/23
by WRJC WebMaster on February 24, 2026 at 4:57 PM
Royall 76 Bangor 68 Hillsboro 73 Cashton 37 (Braun Jirschele 19points to lead Hillsboro) Brookwood 56 Necedah 44 New Lisbon 65 Wonewoc-Center 61 Ripon 52 Lourdes Academy 51 Nekoosa 88 Almond-Bancroft 58 Iola-Scandinavia 64 Wautoma 47 Westfield 63 […]
-
Royall Boys Win 3rd Straight Outright SBC Championship
by WRJC WebMaster on February 24, 2026 at 4:57 PM
The Royall Panther boys basketball team claimed their 3rd straight outright Scenic Bluffs Conference Championship with a 76-68 victory over Bangor Monday night. Royall trailed by 2 at halftime but was able to attack the basket in the 2nd half […]
-
Rep. Tony Kurtz & Sen. Howard Marklein Celebrate Bipartisan Passage of EMS Proposals
by WRJC WebMaster on February 24, 2026 at 4:47 PM
Rep. Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc) and Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green)celebrated the bipartisan passage of Senate Bill 181 and Assembly Bill 905 in the StateAssembly.Assembly Bill 905 (AB-905) is a technical fix to define “health care […]
-
Zindorf, John Brian Age 66 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on February 24, 2026 at 4:36 PM
John Brian Zindorf, age 66, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2026, on the family farm outside of New Lisbon, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 24, 1959, the fourth son and eighth child of Bernard and Lotis […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on February 24, 2026 at 12:47 PM
UW-River Falls is looking for a new football coach after Matt Walker left to take the head job at Drake – The Packers are reminding their season ticket holders about their expectations for buying and using their tickets and not selling them […]
-
WRN Daily: bills benefitting Wisconsin agriculture ready for Evers
by bhague@wrn.com on February 24, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Legislation that will benefit Wisconsin agriculture is ready for the governor’s consideration. The Assembly last week passed three bills that have already cleared the state Senate and now head to Governor Tony Evers. Senate Bill 474 allows […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on February 24, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Bills benefiting Wisconsin agriculture ready for Evers (MADISON) Legislation that will benefit Wisconsin agriculture is ready for the governor’s consideration. The Assembly last week passed three bills that have already cleared the state […]
-
New Lisbon High School To Host Sextortion Presentation Tuesday Evening
by WRJC WebMaster on February 23, 2026 at 5:29 PM
Internet Safety Presentation for Parents & Guardians Tuesday, February 24th 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM New Lisbon High School Join Detective Goyette from the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and Sergeant Arenz of the Mauston Police Department […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.