Wisconsin Republicans look to Democrats to pass state budget deal

The Wisconsin Legislature is pushing to pass a compromise state budget, with Democratic votes expected to be needed to approve the deal reached between Gov. Tony Evers and majority Republicans. The two-year spending plan is up for votes in the…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.