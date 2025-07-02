Wisconsin governor signs bills to bolster nuclear power
Governor Tony Evers has signed two bipartisan bills to boost nuclear power in Wisconsin. One bill signed Wednesday allocates $2 million for a study to identify the best site for a nuclear fusion power plant. The other establishes a board…
AG Kaul Applauds WI Supreme Court Abortion Decision
by WRJC WebMaster on July 2, 2025 at 4:07 PM
Attorney General Josh Kaul today issued the following statement applauding the Wisconsin Supreme Court decision in Kaul v. Urmanski. “This marks a major victory for reproductive freedom following the uncertainty and harm to women’s […]
Big 2nd Inning Propels Tomah/SBC Baseball Team to Victory over Gays Mills
by WRJC WebMaster on July 2, 2025 at 3:55 PM
The Tomah/SBC 19U baseball team used a big 2nd inning to push by Gays Mills 9-4 Tuesday evening. Tomah scored 7runs in the 2nd inning and coasted to the victory. Jackson Steffel went 2×3 with a pair of RBI’s for Tomah while […]
Brogan, Jane E. “Janie” Age 67 of Onalaska
by WRJC WebMaster on July 2, 2025 at 3:29 PM
Jane E. “Janie” Brogan, 67, of Onalaska, WI passed away on October 8 2024. Janie was born on September 30, 1957 to John and Joyce (O’Toole) Brogan and raised in Adams-Friendship, WI. She lived in many places but her most loved and […]
Secures Road Project Funding for Village of Warrens
by WRJC WebMaster on July 2, 2025 at 1:58 PM
After a budget compromise was announced Tuesday morning between legislative leaders in the State Assembly and State Senate and Governor Evers, Representative Nancy VanderMeer (R-Tomah) announced that she was able to secure funding in the […]
Camp Douglas Man Sentenced to 40 Additional Years for Child Sex Crimes
by WRJC WebMaster on July 2, 2025 at 1:55 PM
Today, Monroe County District Attorney Kevin D. Croninger announced that on June 25th, 2025,Honorable Judge Richard Radcliffe sentenced Brian J. Jones, 54, of Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, to an additional 40 years in prison.Jones is already serving a 60 […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 7-2-25
by WRJC WebMaster on July 2, 2025 at 1:52 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on July 2, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Man accused of shooting two police officers, one fatally, criminally charged (MILWAUKEE) Charges are filed against the man accused of fatally shooting a Milwaukee police officer and wounding a second. 22-year-old Tremaine Jones is charged with […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on July 2, 2025 at 12:15 PM
Bucks sign former Pacer Myles Turner, waive Damian Lillard and trade Pat Connaughton
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on July 2, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Baldwin and Johnson split on Trump tax and spending bill (WASHINGTON DC) Wisconsin’s U.S. Senators weighed in on Tuesday as President Donald Trump’s tax and spending bill passed the chamber on the narrowest of votes, with Vice President […]
