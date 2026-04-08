Wisconsin mayor who removed ballot drop box ahead of 2024 elections won't be charged
A Wisconsin mayor who carted away a drop box intended for absentee ballots ahead of the 2024 elections won’t face charges. Wausau Mayor Doug Diny posed for photos as he removed a drop box from outside City Hall in September…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on April 8, 2026 at 8:52 PM
The Brewers were blanked by the the Red Sox at Fenway this afternoon, losing their first series of the season. – Former Brewers manager Davey Lopes passed away today at the age of 80 – The Bucks are at Detroit to […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on April 8, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Liberal judge Chris Taylor defeats conservative judge Maria Lazar in Wisconsin Supreme Court election (UNDATED) The Wisconsin Supreme Court will add another liberal justice. By a 60-percent to 40-percent margin, Dane County Appeals Court Judge […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 8, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Regents fire Rothman (MADISON) Jay Rothman is fired as President of the Universities of Wisconsin. The Board of Regents vote came Tuesday afternoon following a half hour closed session and a statement from Regent President Amy Bogost. Bogost said […]
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WRN Daily: Regents Fire Rothman
by bhague@wrn.com on April 8, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Jay Rothman is fired as President of the Universities of Wisconsin. The Board of Regents vote came Tuesday afternoon following a half hour closed session and a statement from Regent President Amy Bogost: There were no other comments. The vote […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on April 8, 2026 at 11:05 AM
The Brewers fell to the Red Sox 3-2 in Boston on Tuesday night – With four games left, the Bucks fell to the Brooklyn Nets 96-90 and face Detroit tonight – The Badgers lose another starter to the transfer portal – The field is set […]
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Mile Bluff Mauston Health Fair April 16th
by WRJC WebMaster on April 7, 2026 at 5:29 PM
Reserve your spot at the upcoming health fair hosted by Mile Bluff Medical Center on Thursday, April 16. Receive free blood pressure and blood sugar testing and learn what your risk factors are for developing heart disease and diabetes. Lipid […]
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Lewis, Nicole “Nicki” Lynn Age 52 of Wisconsin Dells
by WRJC WebMaster on April 7, 2026 at 3:28 PM
Nicole “Nicki” Lynn Lewis, 52, of Wisconsin, Dells, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2026, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. Nicki was born February 5, 1974, in Madison, WI to Leo and Carol (Lydon) Fronk. She graduated from […]
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WRN Daily: Wisconsin clerks ready to handle the Spring Election
by rneupert@learfield.com on April 7, 2026 at 12:15 PM
It’s time for the Spring Election and the Wisconsin Elections Commission is ready to handle any irregularities. Administrator Meagan Wolfe says recent statements and executive orders from the White House will not affect state elections. […]
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WRN Deep Dive: Keep Wild Animals Wild This Spring
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 7, 2026 at 12:15 PM
Animals across Wisconsin, especially younger animals, are becoming more active this time of year. WRN’s Sean Maloney chats with Department of Natural Resources’ captive wildlife health specialist Jenna Fastner about why it’s […]
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