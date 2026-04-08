Minnesota districts ask judge to restore limits on immigration enforcement near schools

Two Minnesota school districts and the state’s main teachers union have asked a federal judge to block a Trump administration change in policy that gave immigration authorities a freer hand to conduct enforcement actions in and near schools. The Department…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







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