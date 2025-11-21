Wheel taxes becoming more and more common in Wisconsin

A new study from Wisconsin Policy Forum shows that by the end of 2025, nearly half of Wisconsinites will be paying a wheel tax to their local municipality or county. Reporter Sean Maloney chats with Communications Director Mark Sommerhauser about the rising number of wheel taxes…

