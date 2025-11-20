Trump's wind-down of the Education Department leaves schools fearing disruption
The Trump administration is steaming forward on its plan to dismantle the Education Department. Many state and local education leaders say they are bracing for disruption and new bureaucratic hurdles. Education Secretary Linda McMahon insists there will be no disruption…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin PM Sports
by Bill Scott on November 20, 2025 at 10:00 PM
The WIAA State High School Football Championships are underway in Madison – The Packers continue getting ready for Sunday’s matchup against the Vikings – The Bucks host the 76ers tonight – The Badger women’s hockey team […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 11/18
by WRJC WebMaster on November 20, 2025 at 3:05 PM
Girls Basketball Sparta 58 Mauston 56 Central Wisconsin Christian 41 Necedah 31 (Brienna Van Hoof 14points for Necedah) Almond-Bancroft 64 New Lisbon 34 Brookwood 66 La Farge 17 North Crawford 38 Wonewoc-Center 27 Cashton 49 Seneca 35 Markesan 44 […]
Mauston Rally Comes up Short vs Sparta in GBB Opener
by WRJC WebMaster on November 20, 2025 at 3:04 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles girls basketball team came up short in their rally attempt falling to Sparta 58-56 in each team’s season opener. Mauston fell behind 56-43 with only a few minutes left in the game. Mauston went on a 13-2 run to […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on November 20, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Mayor Cavalier Johnson vetoes increased funding for fire truck replacement (MILWAUKEE) Milwaukee’s mayor turns down an effort to fund new firefighting equipment. Mayor Cavalier Johnson vetoed a budget amendment to allocate eight million more […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on November 20, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Assembly hits pause on online sports betting bill (MADISON) At the Capitol, Republican lawmakers have tapped the breaks on an online sports betting bill that was seemingly fast tracked. The recently introduced measure was abruptly pulled from the […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on November 20, 2025 at 12:03 PM
The Packers are getting chances to get take/aways. The focus this week is taking advantage of those opportunities. – Josh Jacobs didn’t practice on Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean he’s been ruled out of […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Scott on November 20, 2025 at 12:01 PM
The WIAA State High School football championships kick off today in Madison – The Packers are getting ready to face the Vikings in a divisional battle at Lambeau Field Sunday – Marquette fell to 3-3, falling to Dayton 77-71 in overtime […]
Wisconsin PM Sports
by Bill Scott on November 19, 2025 at 6:10 PM
Marquette looks to return to the win column in men’s college basketball. They host Dayton tonight in Milwaukee. — There’s a battle in Big Ten women’s volleyball in Madison as the 10th ranked Badgers host […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on November 19, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Many Senate passed bills likely headed to Evers vetoes (MADISON) The Wisconsin Legislature’s deep partisan divide was on display as the state Senate took to the floor on Tuesday. Democratic Minority Leader Dianne Hesselbein criticized […]
