What to know about the shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school
A shooter has opened fire during Mass at a Minneapolis Catholic school, killing two children and injuring 17 other people before killing himself. The victims include two children, aged 8 and 10, who were fatally shot while in the church…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Juneau County Arrest Report 8-27-25
by WRJC WebMaster on August 27, 2025 at 2:06 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on August 27, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Man accused of faking death and heading to eastern Europe sentenced in Green Lake County (GREEN LAKE) A man accused of faking his own death on a Wisconsin lake last year was sentenced Tuesday. Ryan Borgwardt was sentenced to pay $30,000 restitution […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on August 27, 2025 at 11:05 AM
The Packers finalized their 53-man roster on Tuesday – The Packers signed their long snapper to a 3-year contract extension
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 27, 2025 at 11:04 AM
The Brewers blew a big lead, then walked off Arizona 9-8 – The Packers finalized their roster cuts down to 53-players on Tuesday – The Badgers are getting ready for their season opener tomorrow night against Miami of Ohio at Camp Randall […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on August 27, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Vance to make Wisconsin visit (LA CROSSE) Vice President JD Vance will be in Wisconsin this week. The vice president is scheduled to visit a steel fabrication facility in La Crosse on Thursday According to a White House press release, Vance will […]
Man’s Body Found After Jumping Off Tour Boat in Wisconsin River
by WRJC WebMaster on August 26, 2025 at 3:31 PM
On Sunday, August 24th, a 41-year-old male was reported to have jumped from a tour boat on the Wisconsin River. At approximately 12:16 PM today, the male’s body was recovered. At this time, no foul play is suspected, though the investigation […]
Missing Juneau County Man Found & Now Faces Criminal Charges
by WRJC WebMaster on August 26, 2025 at 3:30 PM
A missing Juneau County Man has been found but now faces criminal charges. While searching for Blake Olson, his van was located between 25th St and 28th St in Necedah Township. Authorities searched the area and found Olson inside a nearby […]
Monroe County Authorities Looking for Man Avoiding Child Sex Crime Trial
by WRJC WebMaster on August 26, 2025 at 3:28 PM
Monroe County authorities are looking for a man who failed to appear for his child sex crimes trial Monday. Judge Todd Ziegler issued a bench warrant for 53 year old Ruben Tirado, who was due to face a jury trial for five felony counts including […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 8-26-25
by WRJC WebMaster on August 26, 2025 at 2:05 PM
