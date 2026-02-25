What Smithfield's move could mean for environment, economy
Smithfield’s pork processing facility is moving out of its century-old campus, but it is staying in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. State and city leaders joined Smithfield last week to announce the shift from the downtown riverfront site to an industrial…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on February 25, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Kenosha Unified School District to implement safety measures at high schools following gun-related incidents (KENOSHA) The Kenosha Unified School District will implement safety measures at its six high schools. The school board voted in favor of […]
Mauston Boys Claim First Conference Title in a Decade Pulling Away from Adams-Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on February 25, 2026 at 3:16 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles Boys Basketball team claimed no worse than a share of their first South Central Conference championship in a decade by defeating Adams-Friendship 70-53 Tuesday night. Mauston pulled away in the 2nd half after leading by […]
Kobs, Gregory A. Age 74 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on February 25, 2026 at 3:09 PM
Gregory A. Kobs, age 74, of Arkdale, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, February 23, 2026. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at Adams Trinity Lutheran Church in Adams, Wisconsin. Pastor Peggy Werner will […]
WRN Daily: Democratic lawmakers introduce bill to increase Wisconsin’s minimum wage to...
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on February 25, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Democratic lawmakers in Wisconsin are calling for a major increase to the state’s minimum wage—raising it to $20 an hour by 2030. The proposal was announced Tuesday during a press conference at the State Capitol. Madison State […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on February 25, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin schools file lawsuit against Legislature over school funding (EAU CLAIRE) A group of teachers and school districts are suing the Wisconsin Legislature for more state aid for students. The lawsuit was filed Monday in Eau Claire County by […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on February 25, 2026 at 12:03 PM
Marquette finally picked up their first road win of the season, winning at Georgetown – The Bucks bounced back to beat the Miami Heat 128-117 – NFL teams, including the Packers, are in Indianapolis for the NFL’s Scouting Combine […]
Local Boys Basketball Scores from Monday 2/23
by WRJC WebMaster on February 24, 2026 at 4:57 PM
Royall 76 Bangor 68 Hillsboro 73 Cashton 37 (Braun Jirschele 19points to lead Hillsboro) Brookwood 56 Necedah 44 New Lisbon 65 Wonewoc-Center 61 Ripon 52 Lourdes Academy 51 Nekoosa 88 Almond-Bancroft 58 Iola-Scandinavia 64 Wautoma 47 Westfield 63 […]
Royall Boys Win 3rd Straight Outright SBC Championship
by WRJC WebMaster on February 24, 2026 at 4:57 PM
The Royall Panther boys basketball team claimed their 3rd straight outright Scenic Bluffs Conference Championship with a 76-68 victory over Bangor Monday night. Royall trailed by 2 at halftime but was able to attack the basket in the 2nd half […]
Rep. Tony Kurtz & Sen. Howard Marklein Celebrate Bipartisan Passage of EMS Proposals
by WRJC WebMaster on February 24, 2026 at 4:47 PM
Rep. Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc) and Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green)celebrated the bipartisan passage of Senate Bill 181 and Assembly Bill 905 in the StateAssembly.Assembly Bill 905 (AB-905) is a technical fix to define “health care […]
