'What is happening?' Milwaukee area recovers from record rain and flooding
The Milwaukee area is drying out after weekend rain hits unofficial state records. Unofficially, more than 14 inches fell in less than 24 hours in one spot, causing rivers to flood, washing out vehicles, and cutting power to thousands. As…
by bhague@wrn.com on August 11, 2025 at 9:51 PM
Red hot Brewers open three game set against Pirates, Packers readying for second pre-season game at Indianapolis
2025 HS Football Preview – Wisconsin Dells Chiefs
by WRJC WebMaster on August 11, 2025 at 4:49 PM
2025 Wisconsin Dells Chiefs 2024 Record: 7-3 (6-1 South Central Conference) Head Coach: Michael Janke Mike’s 2025 Projected Record 6-3 (5-2 South Central Conference) Players to Watch: QB/LB Lex Rettinger […]
Campfire Kevin to entertain at Terrace Heights Retirement Community
by WRJC WebMaster on August 11, 2025 at 4:07 PM
On Tuesday, August 19 at 2 pm, Campfire Kevin will be performing at Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston. Kevin entertains his audience by playing those well-known campfire tunes that have been loved for years. He sings, he plays guitar, […]
Beres, Edith A. Age 93 of Union Center
by WRJC WebMaster on August 11, 2025 at 2:41 PM
Edith A. (Shaw) Beres, age 93 years, of Union Center, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, July 31, 2025 at Bethel Oakes in Viroqua, Wisconsin. She was born on July 28, 1932, the daughter of Wilbur and Florence Shaw of Mauston, Wisconsin, […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 8-11-25
by WRJC WebMaster on August 11, 2025 at 2:04 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on August 11, 2025 at 1:00 PM
One dead, one with serious injuries following van vs. horse-drawn buggy crash in Clark County (TOWN OF LOYAL) A fatal crash involving a horse-drawn buggy in central Wisconsin over the weekend. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says a van […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on August 11, 2025 at 11:42 AM
Best-in-baseball Brewers win ninth straight, Packers look ugly in pre-season opener.
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on August 11, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Severe flash floods hit Milwaukee metro Saturday night (MILWAUKEE) Flash flooding struck parts of Southeast Wisconsin Saturday evening causing damage and cancelling events. Fast moving storms dumped more than a foot of water in some places in the […]
August 12 – City of Mauston Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on August 8, 2025 at 4:29 PM
