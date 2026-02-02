What a swing House district in Colorado shows about Republicans' immigration fallout in the midterms
President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown in Minnesota is rattling voters in a highly competitive swing district in northern Colorado. Some Trump supporters are unnerved by the raids and the fatal shootings of two U.S. citizens by immigration agents. While other…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Ted Ehlen on February 2, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Man injured after exchange of gunfire with police (BROOKFIELD) A man is seriously injured in an exchange of gunfire with police in Brookfield over the weekend. Officers searching the scene of a multi-vehicle crash were fired on by a 31-year-old man […]
-
Wisconsin PM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on February 2, 2026 at 6:30 PM
The festivities for Super Bowl 60 get underway tonight – The NBA all-star reserves are out and included in the group if Wisconsin native and Atlanta guard Jalen Johnson – The NBA Trade Deadline is Thursday – Former Badger hockey […]
-
WRN Daily: AG Kaul backs Minnesota lawsuit to end increased ICE presence in Minneapolis
by Raymond Neupert on February 2, 2026 at 12:15 PM
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is supporting Minnesota’s attempts to end enhanced ICE enforcement in Minneapolis. Kaul joined a number of Democratic attorneys general in filing a brief in support of the state’s legal efforts to […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on February 2, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Freshman Democrats in Legislature propose Right to Privacy Amendment (MADISON) Another proposed amendment to the Wisconsin Constitution, this time from Freshman Democrats in the Wisconsin Legislature. They’re calling for the Constitution to be […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on February 2, 2026 at 12:00 PM
The Bucks dropped their 5th straight, falling at Boston 107-79 – The Packers are back in the assistant coaching market after their linebackers coach Sean Duggan landed a coordinators job in Miami – Former Badger Jim Leonhard is the new […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday January 29th
by WRJC WebMaster on January 30, 2026 at 6:08 PM
Wrestling Scores Mauston 57 Adams-Friendship 22 Auburndale 71 Adams-Friendship 3 Auburndale defeated Mauston Sparta 57 Tomah 24 Royall 65 Hillsboro 6 Royall 40 Cashton 37 Boys Basketball Necedah 59 Brookwood 55 Berlin 72 Mauston 46 […]
-
Recap from Brookwood at Necedah Boys Basketball Game
by WRJC WebMaster on January 30, 2026 at 6:07 PM
Brookwood jumped out to an early lead with their half court pressure and a couple of Necedah turnovers for easy baskets. Necedah came storming back to pull within 2 at the break behind the hot hand of sophomore forward Luke Murphy who scored 13 in […]
-
Mauston Wrestling Claims SCC Championship
by WRJC WebMaster on January 30, 2026 at 6:06 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles Wrestling team claimed an outright South Central Conference Championship Thursday night defeating Adams-Friendship 57-22. Mauston would fall later in the night in a non-conference dual to Auburndale who is a top 10 […]
-
Leis, Alvena Bernadine Age 93 of Rural Westby
by WRJC WebMaster on January 30, 2026 at 3:22 PM
Alvena Bernadine Leis, age 93, of rural Westby, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 26, 2026, at Vernon Health Memorial Hospital in Viroqua, Wisconsin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 2, 2026, 11:00 a.m. […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.