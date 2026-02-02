What a swing House district in Colorado shows about Republicans' immigration fallout in the midterms

President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown in Minnesota is rattling voters in a highly competitive swing district in northern Colorado. Some Trump supporters are unnerved by the raids and the fatal shootings of two U.S. citizens by immigration agents. While other…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.