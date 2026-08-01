St. Vinny’s reopens as encampment tests patience
St. Vinny’s thrift store on Williamson Street reopened 10 days after shutting down when Corey Ruiz was fatally shot by a Madison police officer at the nearby intersection of South Baldwin Street.
Source: Isthmus.com
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on August 1, 2026 at 11:04 AM
Brewers toip Angels…Packers continue training camp practices.
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2026 HS Football Preview: Reedsburg Beavers
by WRJC WebMaster on July 31, 2026 at 7:14 PM
Reedsburg Beavers 2025 Record: 10-4 (4-3 Mississippi Valley Conference) Head Coach: Calvin Zenz Mike’s 2026 Projected Record 5-4 (4-3 Mississippi Valley Conference) Players to Watch: QB/DB Sawyer Mittelstaedt […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 31, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Mayor issues statement on protest encampment (MADISON) STATIONS: THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY Madison’s mayor issues a statement on a protest encampment at the site of this month’s fatal shooting of a man by police. Mayor Satya […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on July 31, 2026 at 6:00 PM
The Brewers, after an off day yesterday, open a 3-game series against the Angels in Anaheim – The Packers wrapped up their 3rd straight day of training camp workouts today and get Saturday off – The Football Badgers open their training […]
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WRN Deep Dive: Enjoy some Gilbert and Sullivan with a twist: It’s The McAdo at the...
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 31, 2026 at 12:10 PM
Reporter Raymond Neupert talks about The McAdo, a Scottish retelling of the Gilbert and Sullivan classic The Mikado, with Stage Director Sam White. Tickets on sale now at http://www.bartelltheatre.org.
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on July 31, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Barnes out of governor’s race (MILWAUKEE) Former Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes is out of the race for Wisconsin governor, dropping the news on social media Thursday. While not specifically referring to state Representative Francesca Hong, […]
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WRN Daily: New Medicaid Work Requirements Could Affect 200,000 Wisconsin BadgerCare...
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on July 31, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Approximately 200,000 Wisconsin residents enrolled in BadgerCare Plus could be affected by new federal Medicaid work requirements set to take effect in 2027, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. DHS Secretary Kirsten Johnson […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on July 31, 2026 at 6:05 AM
Mayor issues statement on protest encampment (MADISON) Madison’s mayor issues a statement on a protest encampment at the site of this month’s fatal shooting of a man by police. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says the conditions of an […]
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BREAKING: Mandela Barnes out of race for Wisconsin governor
by bhague@wrn.com on July 30, 2026 at 7:28 PM
Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes drops out of governor’s race less than two weeks before the August 11th Democratic primary. Thank you, Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/FKDjCaPdJZ — Mandela Barnes (@TheOtherMandela) July 30, […]
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