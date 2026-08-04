Watch WRN Daily: Democrats see Wisconsin House seat as winnable

Democrats hope to flip a Wisconsin US House seat. UW La Crosse political scientist Anthony Chergosky notes the 3rd District seat currently held by Republican congressman Derrick Van Orden is competitive. “Competitive U.S. House elections are something of a rarity in the state of Wisconsin” Chergoski said. “We’re so used to competitive statewide elections that […] Source: WRN.com







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