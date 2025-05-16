Walz calls Trump a 'tyrant' who is trampling Americans' rights and violating the rule of law
Tim Walz has used a law school graduation speech to go after President Donald Trump. The Democratic governor of Minnesota is accusing the Republican president of creating a national emergency by repeatedly violating the rule of law. And Walz is…
Cowan, Geneive, “Genny” Lorene Age 88 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on May 16, 2025 at 4:03 PM
Geneieve “Genny” Lorene Cowan, age 88 of Mauston, Wisconsin, died on Wednesday,May 14, 2025, at Serenity House in Tomah. Geneieve was born to Edward A. Krueger and Hazel L. (Boyce) Krueger on January 19, 1937, in Hillsboro, Wisconsin. […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on May 16, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Severe storms bring tornadoes, hail, damage across Wisconsin (UNDATED) A wave of severe storms causes damage and power outages across Wisconsin Thursday evening. The most significant storm activity was in Dodge County, where the Sheriff’s […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 16, 2025 at 10:50 AM
Golf’s second major, the PGA Championship is underway in North Carolina – The Brewers return from an off day to face the Minnesota Twins tonight – The Milwaukee Admirals dropped the opener in the AHL’s Central Division finals […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 16, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Duggan enters not guilty pleas as supporters rally outside federal courthouse (MILWAUKEE) Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Duggan enters not guilty pleas to federal charges. There were supporters of Duggan outside the federal courthouse in downtown […]
Mauston Track & Field Results from SCC/Coulee Meet
by WRJC WebMaster on May 15, 2025 at 6:21 PM
On Saturday, May 10th Mauston’s Track and Field team competed in the South Central Conference vs. Coulee Conference Challenge. Below are the top ten finishers! 800mOscar Spindler, 8thCaleb Bires, 9th 1600mNoah Cortez, 6thNick Trute, 10th […]
New Lisbon Track Teams Finish 1st and 2nd at Nekoosa
by WRJC WebMaster on May 15, 2025 at 6:20 PM
The New Lisbon Track and Field Teams competed Tuesday night at the Nekoosa Invitational. The girls’ team took second and the boys took home first. Finishing in the top 3 and earning medals were: Brandon Voss with a […]
Narrows Dairy – Nolden Family Farm Hosting Sauk County Dairy Breakfast
by WRJC WebMaster on May 15, 2025 at 5:08 PM
A June Dairy Month tradition, the 34 th Sauk County Dairy Breakfast will be held onSat., June 7, 2025, at the Narrows Dairy – Nolden Family Farm. Located at S419ABuckeye Road, Rock Springs, the morning will be filled with great […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 15, 2025 at 8:22 AM
Pocan questions RFK Jr. on measles vaccine (WASHINGTON DC) In Washington, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was questioned about his vaccine views during a House Appropriations Committee hearing on Wednesday. Wisconsin 2nd […]
Dr. Plamann Wins Prestigious Award
by WRJC WebMaster on May 14, 2025 at 7:39 PM
Each year, Rural Wisconsin Health Cooperative – RWHC honors exceptional individuals from member hospitals who go above and beyond in promoting their organizations and advancing rural healthcare. This year, Dr. Ryan Plamann, pediatrician at […]
