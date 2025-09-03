VP Vance meets with families of schoolchildren after church shooting in Minneapolis

Vice President JD Vance has visited Minneapolis to meet with families affected by a deadly church shooting. Security was heightened for Vance’s visit Wednesday, which came a week after the tragedy. The attack at Annunciation Catholic Church left two schoolchildren…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.