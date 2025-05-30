Viral images of Ben & Jerry’s “free Palestine” ice cream tubs aren’t real. The images were made with ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot.
Image shows Ben & Jerry’s is selling “Free Palestine” and “From the River to Sea” ice cream flavors.
Source: Politifacts.com
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 30, 2025 at 6:49 PM
World number one Nelly Korda climbed up the leader board at the Women’s U.S. Open at Erin Hills today, firing a 5-under par 67. – The Brewers send lefty DL Hall to the mound tonight in their series opener against the Phillies.
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 5/29
by WRJC WebMaster on May 30, 2025 at 4:02 PM
WIAA Regional Final Softball Scores Division 1 Tomah 8 La Crosse Central 1 Division 5 Marshfield Columbus Catholic 8 Royall 6 Blair-Taylor 9 New Lisbon 0 Brookwood 15 Kickapoo 5 WIAA Regional Quarterfinal Baseball Scores Division 2 Sauk […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on May 30, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Prosecution witness testimony continues in Maxwell Anderson trial (MILWAUKEE) More witnesses for the prosecution testify in the trial of the man accused of killing a young Milwaukee woman. Maxwell Anderson is charged in the death and dismemberment […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 30, 2025 at 11:01 AM
The Women’s U.S. Open has a crowded leaderboard after day one at Erin Hills – The UW Athletic Hall of Fame will welcome 12-new members in September – The Brewers return to action after an off day – UW-Whitewater opens play in […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on May 30, 2025 at 8:00 AM
DNR issues air quality advisory until 6:00 AM Saturday (UNDATED) Wisconsin is under an air quality advisory due to Canadian wildfire smoke. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued the advisory Friday morning through 6:00 AM […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 29, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Baldwin says Trump tariff and trade policies are chaotic (CHIPPEWA FALLS) U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin says President Trump’s tariff and trade policies are chaotic and harmful. The Wisconsin Democrat cited an example during a tour of Peck Family […]
Juneau County Sheriffs Department Promotes Eli Schroeder
by WRJC WebMaster on May 28, 2025 at 7:39 PM
The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the promotion of Eli Schroeder to the rank of Lieutenant. Lieutenant Schroeder has been an integral part of our department since 2018, consistently demonstrating dedication, leadership, […]
Local Prep Scores From Tuesday 5/27
by WRJC WebMaster on May 28, 2025 at 3:31 PM
WIAA Regional Semi-Final Softball Scores Division 2 Portage 3 Reedsburg 1 Madison Edgewood 5 Wisconsin Dells 1 Division 3 Prescott 9 Nekoosa 1 Division 4 Onalaska Luther 2 Cashton 1 Eleva-Strum 6 Bangor 3 Stevens Point Pacelli 12 Necedah 1 Division […]
Royall Bats Come Alive in Playoff Softball Victory
by WRJC WebMaster on May 28, 2025 at 3:30 PM
The Royall Panthers offense exploded to a 14-4 Softball victory over Cochrane-Fountain City in a D5 WIAA Regional Semi-Final game Tuesday evening. Royall opened up the first inning with 4 runs capped off by a 2run double by Layla Marty. […]
