Video brings new scrutiny to an ICE shooting in Minneapolis after charges against 2 men collapsed

The city of Minneapolis has released a video showing a chase and a scuffle that ended in a nonfatal shooting in January. It also led to the suspensions of two federal officers who were part of the Trump administration’s immigration…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







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