Vice President JD Vance went to Bangor, Maine, to criticize fraud in social programs and blame Democrats like Gov. Janet Mills for enabling it. Here’s a look at how accurate Vance was.
Fact-checking JD Vance’s speech in Maine on fraud
Source: Politifacts.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 14, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Bipartisan tax relief and school funding bill is rejected (MADISON) A bipartisan tax relief and school funding package negotiated by Governor Tony Evers and Republican leaders failed in the Legislature on Wednesday. The $1.8 billion plan passed in […]
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Frye, Myron “Mike” Age 91 of Kendall
by WRJC WebMaster on May 14, 2026 at 2:09 PM
Myron “Mike” Frye, 91 years old, of Kendall, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at Milestone Senior Living in Hillsboro. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 14, 2026 at 12:05 PM
WILL lawsuit targets Wisconsin conversion therapy ban (MADISON) A conservative law firm is suing to block Wisconsin’s ban on conversion therapy. A state administrative rule prohibits “employing or promoting any intervention or method […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on May 14, 2026 at 11:06 AM
Gavin Sheets clubbed a 3-run, 9th inning homer to lead the San Diego Padres to a come-from-behind 3-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers – The Packers will head to Los Angeles to face the Rams on Wednesday, Nov. 25th, in the NFL’s first ever […]
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WRN Deep Dive: Marquette Polls finds diminishing support for AI data centers in Wisconsin
by bhague@wrn.com on May 13, 2026 at 7:35 PM
Wisconsinites remain opposed to expansion of data centers. That’s according to recent Marquette Law School polling. “What we’re finding here in Wisconsin in the March poll was 69% thought the costs of data centers outweighed their […]
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Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 5/12
by WRJC WebMaster on May 13, 2026 at 5:08 PM
Baseball Mauston 13 Nekoosa 12 Seneca 10 Royall 0 Wautoma 9 Westfield 5 Wisconsin Dells 8 Adams-Friendship 4 (Dells Clinches SCC Championship) Wauzeka-Steuben 5 Brookwood 3 De Soto 10 Weston 0 Tomah 6 G-E-T 2 Sauk Prairie 10 Reedsburg 4 […]
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Mauston Baseball Walks Off Nekoosa
by WRJC WebMaster on May 13, 2026 at 5:07 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagle baseball team picked up their 2nd win of the season walking off Nekoosa 13-12 Tuesday evening. Jacob Daniels delivered the game winning hit for Mauston. It was one of 3 base hits for Daniels on the evening. Evan […]
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Rocket’s Compete at Justinger Invite
by WRJC WebMaster on May 13, 2026 at 5:06 PM
? New Lisbon Track & Field Competes at Tomah Justinger Invitational ? The Rockets took on a strong field at Tomah and came away with multiple top-3 finishes, highlighted by a record-breaking performance. ? Boys Highlights: […]
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WRN Daily: Brokered deal to spend Wisconsin budget surplus meets split vote at committee
by rneupert@learfield.com on May 13, 2026 at 12:10 PM
A proposal to spend down some of Wisconsin’s projected budget surplus was approved by the legislature’s joint finance committee on Tuesday. Republican co-chair Mark Born says the 1 point 8 billion dollar deal is thanks to Republican […]
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