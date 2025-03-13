Vaccinating poultry could help cut soaring egg prices but US remains hesitant
Vaccines could be a key means of suppressing bird flu and avoiding the slaughter of millions of chickens, which is blamed for egg prices averaging nearly $5 a dozen. But the move has been delayed in part because of concerns…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on March 13, 2025 at 9:05 PM
Both Wisconsin and Marquette picked up conference tournament wins today. — The Girls WIAA State Basketball Championships are underway at the Resch Center in Green Bay. — The NCAA women’s hockey […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on March 13, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Formal charges filed against mother of Oak Creek girl reported missing (MILWAUKEE) Charges are filed against the mother of an Oak Creek girl who had been reported missing. 36-year-old Luisa Asala of Burlington faces a count of interfering with child […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on March 13, 2025 at 9:29 AM
Supreme Court candidates debate at Marquette (MILWAUKEE) The candidates for Wisconsin Supreme Court debated for the first and only time on Wednesday. WISN political reporters Matt Smith and Gerron Jordan moderated a briskly paced hour-long debate at […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 12, 2025 at 8:08 AM
Candidates for Wisconsin Supreme Court will debate (MILWAUKEE) Dane County Judge Susan Crawford and Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel meet for the first and only time Wednesday night. Marquette Law School Poll Director Charles Franklin said the […]
2024-2025 SCC GBB All Conference Teams
by WRJC WebMaster on March 11, 2025 at 7:53 PM
1st TeamKylie Heller Mauston 12Haddie Showen Westfield 12Holly Goodwin Westfield 12Natalie Backhaus Wisconsin Dells 11Ashiya Hopkins Wisconsin Dells 11 SECOND TEAMPiper Moyer Adams-Friendship 9Bre Heller Mauston 11Catie Lavold Mauston 11Halle […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 11, 2025 at 8:43 AM
‘Irresponsible spending’ – JFC co-chairs react to Evers’ $4.3 billion capitol budget plan (MADISON) Governor Tony Evers has unveiled a capital budget he calls a critical step to address aging infrastructure. With a $4.3 […]
Smith, Wayne Arthur Age 77 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on March 10, 2025 at 4:08 PM
Wayne Arthur Smith, 77, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 7, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran […]
Royall Survives Highland to win 3rd Straight Regional Championship
by WRJC WebMaster on March 10, 2025 at 3:16 PM
The Royall Panthers boys basketball survived in overtime to win their third straight regional championship knocking off Highland 60-53 in overtime. It was a back in forth 2nd half that saw Royall up 50-47 with less than 10 seconds to go when […]
Camp Douglas Man Convicted of Child Sex Crimes
by WRJC WebMaster on March 7, 2025 at 6:03 PM
Thursday, Monroe County District Attorney Kevin D. Croninger announced thaton March 05, 2025, a Monroe County jury convicted 54 year old, of Brian J. Jones of sevencharges related to sexual assault of a child including, Sexual Assault of a Child […]
